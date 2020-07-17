COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days.
The Ministry of Public Health said in a daily COVID-19 update that the death cases were reported in Kabul (32), Herat (1), Logar (6), and Kapisa (3).
It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country.
The cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 109, Herat 20, Paktia 4, Takhar 4, Nangarhar 1, Logar 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 2, Maidan Wardak 1, Kunar 2, Ghor 11, and Panjsher 3.
According to the updates, 327 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospitals after receiving treatment.
So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan.
There are 13,830,933 cases tested positive worldwide, with 590,401 deaths and 7,735,623 recoveries.
COVID-19
135 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says that in the last twenty-four hours, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the whole country, with Kabul having the highest number of cases of Covid-19 with 51 people.
Coronavirus cases are declining in Afghanistan. However, the number of patients in the country is still in the triple digits.
According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, of which 51 were in Kabul, 37 in Herat, 16 in Ghor, nine in Logar, nine in Balkh, four in Kunduz, three in Baghlan, three in Laghman, two in Takhar and one in Kunar have been infected with the Coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health has said that with the registration of these cases, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 34,740.
“Over the past 24 hours, 135 positive cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Afghanistan,” said Masoumah Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.
The ministry added that 24 people had died in the past 24 hours and that the death toll from the Coronavirus had risen to 1,062.
According to the Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, 279 people with the Coronavirus have recovered and the number of recoveries has reached 21,454.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 85 new cases, total 34,451
Afghanistan has recorded 85 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in daily cases in the last two months.
In a daily COVID-19 update released on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health said the cases were reported in Kabul (14), Herat (18), Kandahar (5), Bamyan (20), Nangarhar (4), Takhar (10), Kunduz (3), Badakhshan (8), Wardak (1), Laghman (1), and Kunar (1).
It brings the total infections to 34,451 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 16 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 1010 in the country.
According to the updates, the death cases were registered in Kabul (12), Herat (2), and Kandahar (2).
The Health Ministry further said that 81 patients have recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 21,216 people have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Herat about four months ago.
There are 12,684,409 cases tested positive worldwide, with 564,506 deaths and 6,981,170 recoveries.
COVID-19
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus, Bachchan confirmed.
“I have tested CoviD positive..shifted to Hospital.. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet on Saturday night.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
Both actors have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India.
The 77-year-old actor also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19
Meanwhile, Abhishek has informed that they have ‘mild symptoms.’
“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 820,916 with 22,123 deaths and 515,386 recoveries.
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar
Seven Taliban militants killed in Paktia clash
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
ATN News Live Streaming
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
Sola: decrease of US troops in Afghanistan
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
Trending
- Interviews3 days ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
- Latest News4 days ago
We are committed to assisting Afghan forces as long as needed: NATO SCR
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: concerns on Sare Pul’s security situation
- Latest News4 days ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: the $ 200m funding by World bank with no refunding
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: challenges in Intra-Afghan Talks
- Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad says first phase of US-Taliban agreement completed