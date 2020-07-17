Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2020)

Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days.

The Ministry of Public Health said in a daily COVID-19 update that the death cases were reported in Kabul (32), Herat (1), Logar (6), and Kapisa (3).

It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country.

The cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 109, Herat 20, Paktia 4, Takhar 4, Nangarhar 1, Logar 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 2, Maidan Wardak 1, Kunar 2, Ghor 11, and Panjsher 3.

According to the updates, 327 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospitals after receiving treatment.

So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan.

There are 13,830,933 cases tested positive worldwide, with 590,401 deaths and 7,735,623 recoveries.