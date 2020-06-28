Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)

Afghanistan witnessed 34 Coronavirus death cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said the cases were recorded in Kabul (8), Maidan Wardak (3), Kapisa (2), Takhar (2), Kandahar (1), and Logar (1).

It brings the total fatalities to 737 in Afghanistan.

It comes as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cases were reported as follow: Kabul 220, Herat 24, Kandahar 1, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 12, Baghlan 11, Logar 7, Badghis 11, Kunduz 17, Parwan 2, Maidan Wardak 3, Badakhshan 15, Daikundi 10, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 1, and Zabul 5.

The ministry added that 2004 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 30,967 people been infected with the Coronavirus, out of the figure 12,588 were recovered of the virus.