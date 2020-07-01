Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths

(Last Updated On: July 1, 2020)

Twenty-eight Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

A COVID-19 updates surveillance released on Wednesday by the ministry shows that the death cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Nangarhar (2), Balkh (1), and Maidan Wardak (1).

It brings the total death fatalities to 774 in the country.

Meanwhile, 319 new confirmed cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

The cases were registered as follows: Kabul 133, Herat 42, Kandahar 10, Balkh 8, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 14, Baghlan 5, Badghis 11, Logar 3, Wardak 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 1, Daikundi 56, Farah 21, Panjsher 1, Zabul 1.

The Health Ministry said that the total affected people reached to 31,836 in Afghanistan.

The surveillance indicates that 1,520 patients have recovered their health and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,651.

There are 10,498,090 cases tested positive worldwide, with 511,851 deaths and 5,374,764 recoveries.