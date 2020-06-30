COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,517
The Ministry of Public said Tuesday that Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have reached 31,517.
According to the ministry, 279 new have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul 41, Herat 38, Kandahar 4, Balkh 1, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 2, Takhar 7, Bamyan 35, Badghis 13, Logar 6, Kunduz 11, Parwan 1, Maidan Wardak 2, Badakhshan 3, Kunar 2, Helmand 2, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 3, Ghor 68, Zabul 2, and Urozgan 3.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the lowest death cases in the past two weeks.
The death cases were reported as follows: Kabul (3), Herat (1), Kandahar (3), Balkh (1), Paktia (2), Takhar (1), and Ghor (1).
The ministry added that 197 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 745 Coronavirus patients have died while 14,036 people have recovered their health.
There are 10,302,867 cases tested positive worldwide, with 505,518 deaths and 5,253,988 recoveries.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan exceed 31,000
The Ministry of Health says that 271 were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The coronavirus is now in its peak in Afghanistan, but the Ministry of Health has recently announced a declining number of people with the disease.
After examining 761 samples, the Ministry of Health announced that 271 people had the disease, which is a few percentage points lower than in previous weeks.
“The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 31,238,” said Akmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
Although the Ministry of Health says that 5 to 6 hundred oxygen balloons are transported to hospitals every day for patients with respiratory problems, people are complaining about the lack of oxygen in the country’s hospitals.
According to the Ministry of Health, 12 patients have died in the past 24 hours and another 1,330 have recovered, bringing the total number of deaths to 733 and the number of recovered to 1,334.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
Afghanistan witnessed 34 Coronavirus death cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said the cases were recorded in Kabul (8), Maidan Wardak (3), Kapisa (2), Takhar (2), Kandahar (1), and Logar (1).
It brings the total fatalities to 737 in Afghanistan.
It comes as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, the cases were reported as follow: Kabul 220, Herat 24, Kandahar 1, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 12, Baghlan 11, Logar 7, Badghis 11, Kunduz 17, Parwan 2, Maidan Wardak 3, Badakhshan 15, Daikundi 10, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 1, and Zabul 5.
The ministry added that 2004 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 30,967 people been infected with the Coronavirus, out of the figure 12,588 were recovered of the virus.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616
The Ministry of Public Health registered 165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a day in the past 30 days.
The cases were recorded in Herat 27, Kandahar 19, Balkh 7, Paktia 34, Nangarhar 7, Ghazni 21, Khost 10, Laghman 7, Helmand 4, Samangan 1, Paktika 17, Urozgan 3, and Nuristan 8.
It brings the total number of infections to 30,616 in Afghanistan.
No cases were reported in Kabul during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
In Coronavirus surveillance released on Saturday, the MoPH said 20 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Paktia 3, Khost 9, Badakhshan 2, Helmand 3, Samangan 2, and Urozgan 1.
Meanwhile, 368 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 703 people have died of the virus while 10,674 others recovered their healths.
