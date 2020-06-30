Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,517

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2020)

The Ministry of Public said Tuesday that Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have reached 31,517.

According to the ministry, 279 new have been registered in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded in Kabul 41, Herat 38, Kandahar 4, Balkh 1, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 2, Takhar 7, Bamyan 35, Badghis 13, Logar 6, Kunduz 11, Parwan 1, Maidan Wardak 2, Badakhshan 3, Kunar 2, Helmand 2, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 3, Ghor 68, Zabul 2, and Urozgan 3.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the lowest death cases in the past two weeks.

The death cases were reported as follows: Kabul (3), Herat (1), Kandahar (3), Balkh (1), Paktia (2), Takhar (1), and Ghor (1).

The ministry added that 197 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 745 Coronavirus patients have died while 14,036 people have recovered their health.

There are 10,302,867 cases tested positive worldwide, with 505,518 deaths and 5,253,988 recoveries.