Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 29,481 with 618 deaths
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 20 people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the death cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 2, Balkh 5, Paktia 1, Nangarhar 1, Logar 6, and Badakhshan 5, bringing the total fatalities to 618.
Meanwhile, 324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.
The cases – Kabul 92, Herat 98, Balkh 40, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 4, Ghazni 39, Badakhshan 19, Laghman 10, Kunar 3, Samangan 1 – in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.
It brings the total infections to 29,481 in Afghanistan.
The ministry further said that 419 people have been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment.
So far, 9,260 people have recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 310 new confirmed cases for Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 166, Kandahar 37, Paktya 1, Nangarhar 3, Takhar 9, Bamyan 5, Baghlan 22, Logar 2, Kunduz 21, Parwan 3, Maidan Wardak 7, Helmand 9, Kunar 5, Badakhshan 11, Ghor 3, Zabul 6 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total infected people to 29,143 in the country.
The Ministry said that 12 people – 7 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, two in Maidan Wardak, and one in Baghlan – have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 77 people have been recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
So far, 598 people have died of the virus and 8841 others have recovered from the Coronavirus since the first case was registered in Afghanistan.
It comes as the Health Ministry said Sunday that the number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry
The number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days, the Public Health Ministry said.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
“The number of COVID-19 cases is declining. This is good news. What are important people’s cooperation and following health directions,” Osmani said.
“All UN missions work jointly with the Afghan Ministry of Health; To help fight Coronavirus and contain the pandemic,” said David Lee, WHO’s Envoy in Afghanistan.
It comes as 409 new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 28833 people in the country.
Meanwhile, 12 people have died of Coronavirus while 472 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
