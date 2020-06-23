Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 29,481 with 618 deaths

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 20 people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the death cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 2, Balkh 5, Paktia 1, Nangarhar 1, Logar 6, and Badakhshan 5, bringing the total fatalities to 618.

Meanwhile, 324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

The cases – Kabul 92, Herat 98, Balkh 40, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 4, Ghazni 39, Badakhshan 19, Laghman 10, Kunar 3, Samangan 1 – in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

It brings the total infections to 29,481 in Afghanistan.

The ministry further said that 419 people have been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment.

So far, 9,260 people have recovered from the virus.