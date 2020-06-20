Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 28424

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 173 people in Kabul, 132 people in Herat, 68 people in Khost, 31 people in Paktika, 26 people in Takhar, 19 people in Daikundi, 18 people in Kunar, 16 people in Farah, 9 people in Paktia, 9 people in Nuristan, 9 people in Kunduz, 8 people in Logar, 6 people Panjsher, 6 people in Balkh, 5 people in Samangan, 4 people in Kandahar, 4 people in Helmand, and 3 people in Nangarhar were tested positive for Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people in 28424 in the country, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 330 others were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

So far, 569 people have died of COVID-19 and 8292 others have been recovered from the virus.