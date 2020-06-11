COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
The Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 22890 in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 748 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as following: Kabul 311, Herat 181, Kandahar 50, Nangarhar 36, Paktia 78, Badghis 32, Parwan 21, Laghman 5, Farah 6, Kunar 10, Ghor 8, Kapisa 10.
Meanwhile, 21 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 426 in the country.
The ministry added that 313 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
At least 3326 people have been recovered from the Coronavirus to the date, the ministry noted.
The Public Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani said that Afghanistan’s health care system needs to be reviewed, saying that virus has now spread to every home in Afghanistan.
Coronavirus: Daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 684 new cases, total 22143
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total fatalities to 405.
According to the ministry, 10 people in Herat, three patients in Kabul, three patients in Nimruz, two people in Badghis, two people in Helmand, and one person in Zabul have died of the virus.
It comes as Afghanistan witnessed 684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry said that 393 people in Kabul, 96 people in Herat, 95 people in Nangarhar, 25 people in Nimruz, 18 people in Kunar,13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Farah, 8 people in Kunduz, 7 people in Urozgan, 6 people in Badghis, four people in Badakhshan, four people Zabul, and three people in Parwan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 22143.
Meanwhile, 324 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 2975 in the country.
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
