Afghanistan Coronavirus: 70 new confirmed cases, total 784

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Tuesday that 70 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement, the cases have been registered in Kabul 31, Herat 22, Kandahar 3, Ghazni 3, Maidan Wardak 2, Kunar 2, Nangarhar 2, Nimruz 2, Faryab1, Urozgan 1 and Baghlan 1.

It brings the total affected people to 784 with 25 deaths and 40 covered, the ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Bayat Group has launched an aggressive public health campaign – Stop The Visus (STV) – aimed to help Afghanistan to fight the novel Coronavirus.

The Bayat Group, one of Afghanistan’s largest private companies, and its two largest operating entities – Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC), Ariana Television and Radio (ATN) – and Bayat Foundation have launched the nationwide public health initiative, which is disinfecting the cities and providing Afghans with essential information on how to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 14, the Bayat Group said that it launched the campaign in March in partnership with the Afghan Ministry of Public Health.

According to the statement the Bayat Group has also initiated public disinfection activities in many districts and public health facilities in Kabul and Kandahar in early April.

“COVID-19 is Afghanistan’s most serious health challenge in decades — and we’re determined to do everything possible to stop this virus from infecting more Afghans,” said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder and Chairman of The Bayat Group.

The organization has planned to expand the campaign throughout Afghanistan including in Herat, Nangahar, Balkh, Kandahar, and Kunduz Provinces.