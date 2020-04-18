Afghanistan Coronavirus: 27 new cases, total 933

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that 27 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

Wahidullah Mayar, the ministry’s spokesman said that the cases were recorded Kabul 12, Paktia 7, Logar 4, Herat 2, Bamyan 1, Daikundi 1 during the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 933 in the country.

Mayar added that 13 patients were covered and fully discharged from the hospitals during the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovered to 112.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said Saturday that the government would impose restrictions on prayers as Kabul’s lockdown has been extended for another three weeks.

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said if the outbreak of the Coronavirus still continues, the Tarawih prayers, during the month of Ramadan, will have to be practiced at home.

An official for the ministry told Ariana News that the mosques will be open though and the Azaan – call to prayer – will be pronounced.