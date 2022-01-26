Sport
Afghanistan clinch ODI series against Netherlands 3-0
Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday when they beat the Dutch team by 75 runs in the third one-day international in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.
The 75-run victory was Afghanistan’s sixth win from as many matches and moves them up to fifth in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.
The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in India. Afghanistan has played in each of the last two ODI World Cups.
Najibullah Zadran (71) and debutant Riaz Hassan (50) scored half-centuries while the spinners shared 6 wickets between them to help Afghanistan complete the clean sweep (3-0) of the series and maintain a 100% record in the ICC CWC Super League.
Afghanistan opted to bat first going with four changes from the last game including three debutants.
The right-hand top-order batter Riaz Hassan, right-arm leg-spin bowling all-rounder Qais Ahmad and the left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haque Farooqi were the three youngsters that made their debuts respectively.
Sport
Afghanistan win ODI series after beating Netherlands by 48 runs
A second one-day hundred from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fired Afghanistan to a series-winning 48-run victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Doha on Sunday.
Replying to Afghanistan’s 237 for six from their 50 overs, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 189 in 47.4 overs.
The Afghans, who won the first of the three-match series on Friday, saw striking six fours and three sixes as he went on to his second ODI century — his first came on debut against Ireland in January last year.
The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0 with the final ODI to be played in Doha on Tuesday.
Sport
Pakistani MMA fighters compete in Afghanistan
Pakistani athletes took part in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition in Afghanistan’s Khost province on Friday where they faced Afghan MMA fighters in the first such contest since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August last year.
Fourteen Pakistani MMA fighters took part in the contest.
Organizers of the contest meanwhile said the aim of the tournament was to show the world that conditions in the country are safe and that life carries on as normal.
“This competition is between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fourteen of our fighters are from Pakistan and fourteen from Afghanistan. We have very strong players who have played well. We want to extend this series and make good neighborliness and show it to the world, that Afghanistan is safe so players from other countries will also come,” said Nimatullah Hemat, head of KFN (Khost Fight Night) organization in Khost.
Pakistani athletes were happy to compete in Afghanistan and said they will invite Afghan athletes to Pakistan for similar competitions.
“A very happy people gave me a lot of love. Very good games have been played. We want to invite Afghan players to Pakistan so that they can also compete freely there. Thank you for the love of the people here,” said Bismillah, a Pakistani fighter.
“Good games have been played here, we are happy to have come to Afghanistan. There are some very talented MMA athletes here who have competed very well with us and their talent should be taken into consideration and we want them to come to Pakistan and hold such tournaments there,” said Abdul Rahman, a Pakistani fighter.
Meanwhile, Afghan MMA athletes say the government and businessmen have not helped them, adding that there are talented athletes among them but they cannot go abroad to compete due to financial constraints.
“No attention has been paid to sports in the country, neither businesses nor government pays any attention. We have talented athletes who can play abroad, but they have financial problems and they cannot compete in foreign countries,” said Sher Shah, Afghan MMA fighter.
These martial arts athletes say that if the facilities are provided, they will not only achieve good results in the country, but they will also win awards in the international arena.
Sport
Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs
Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 109 runs in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago.
The win saw Afghanistan finish in second spot in Group C, with Pakistan taking the top spot.
Both Afghanistan and Zimbabwe had identical results in the tournament in their previous two matches as both sides had won against Papua New Guinea but lost to Pakistan in their group matches before Saturday’s game.
Following their win, Afghanistan has now advanced to the quarterfinals of the West Indies World Cup.
Afghanistan clinch ODI series against Netherlands 3-0
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
IEA blames the West for Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Zerbena: Bidding process for Afghanistan mines discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says EU reopens embassy in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
-
Herat4 days ago
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA delegation due in Norway for humanitarian talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Salang Pass, Herat- Badghis highway closed to traffic due to heavy snow