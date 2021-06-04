Latest News
Afghanistan, China, Pakistan urge orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afghanistan, China and Pakistan on Thursday called for the responsible and orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid a deterioration in the security situation in the region or giving terrorist forces the opportunity to thrive, China Global Television Network (cgtn) reported.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached the consensus at the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue via video link, according to a joint statement.
The ministers underlined the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan and called on all parties in the country to make an early declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to the senseless violence in order to create the conditions needed for negotiations between Afghanistan and the Taliban, read the statement.
According to the report they insisted that United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution 2513 on securing peace in Afghanistan must be observed and said they look forward to and welcome the early return of the Taliban to the country’s political mainstream.
The foreign ministers reiterated that they do not support the establishment of any government imposed by force and they wanted Afghanistan to be an independent, sovereign and democratic state that enjoys security and stability, achieves development and prosperity, and lives in harmony with its neighbors.
The resolution of governance issues should fully reflect the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” principle, they said, and the Afghan government could play a leading role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process to draw up a plan with all parties that reflects extensiveness and inclusiveness.
The ministers also called on the international community, particularly the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to make positive contributions to advancing peace and reconciliation.
They recommended that Afghanistan’s neighbors play a more important role in the process.
Meanwhile, China and Pakistan reaffirmed their firm support for the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and readiness to expand economic and trade ties with Kabul and support it in enhancing its capacity for independent development.
Latest News
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Ariana News and Ariana television female anchor Mina Khairi and her mother have been killed in Thursday evening’s blast in the west of Kabul.
The Afghan authorities confirmed through DNA tests that two of the victims of the Kabul blast were Khairi and her mother.
According to Khairi’s family members, Mina’s sister, who has also sustained serious injuries in the explosion, is currently hospitalized for treatment.
Mina Khairi started working as a presenter and announcer of radio and television programs in May 2017 with Ariana News and Ariana.
The blast took place in the Pul-e-Sokhta area in PD6 in the west of Kabul city on Thursday evening.
At least four civilians were killed and five others wounded in the explosion.
This comes amid a surge in explosions targeting civilians in the western parts of Kabul city in the past few days.
Meanwhile, the Reporters without Borders (RSF) has formally asked the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate murders of journalists and media workers in Afghanistan since March 2020.
RSF has asked Bensouda to investigate these murders – which the organization said Wednesday could be regarded as war crimes – under article 15 of the ICC’s Rome statute.
The latest media victims were three women working for Enekaas TV in the eastern city of Jalalabad, who were gunned down while on their way home on 2 March.
Before that, Voice of Ghor radio station director Besmellah Adel Imaq was shot dead as he was returning home in Firoz Koh, the capital of the central province of Ghor, on 1 January.
Imaq was the fifth media worker to be killed in the space of two months.
The others were Mohammad Aliyas Dayee of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Pashto-language service, who was murdered in Lashkargah on 12 November; Malalai Maiwand, a TV presenter and representative of the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ), and her driver Taher Khan, who were murdered in Jalalabad on 10 December; and Rahmatollah Nekzad, a reporter for international media, who was gunned down in Ghazni on 21 December.
All of these journalists and media workers were targeted because of their work amid an armed conflict that has seen an increase in violence against journalists and civil society in general since early 2020, RSF said in a statement.
“RSF has every reason to believe that armed groups, especially the Taliban or Taliban affiliates, are responsible for this wave of killings,” the organization stated.
“RSF has asked the ICC’s chief prosecutor to include these murders in the crimes committed in Afghanistan since 2003 that she was authorized to investigate by the ICC’s Appeals Chamber in March 2020.
“With a view to prosecuting those responsible, RSF has asked her to determine whether they should be treated as war crimes or as another category of crimes defined by the ICC’s Rome Statute, such as crimes against humanity,” the organization stated.
At least 100 journalists, including 15 foreign journalists, have been killed in connection with their work in the past 20 years in Afghanistan, while more than 60 media outlets have been destroyed or attacked and hundreds of threats have been made against journalists and media.
Latest News
Iran wants action, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, Khamenei says
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted action and not promises from six world powers for the revival of their 2015 nuclear deal.
“I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises (by the six powers), are needed for the restoration of the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Tehran and global powers have been in talks since early April aimed at bring back Washington and Tehran into full compliance with the deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump exited in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
In reaction to the sanctions, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.
While the European Union envoy coordinating the talks on said on Wednesday he believed a deal would be struck at the next round starting next week, other senior diplomats have said the most difficult decisions lie ahead.
Latest News
EU envoy calls for end to Hazaras being targeted
Tomas Niklasson, Acting Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, said Thursday that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
The EU stated in a tweet that Niklasson has met with surviving students of the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school attack.
The school, located in densely populated Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul, was targeted by a deadly bombing in early May.
Around 100 people – mostly school girls – were killed and around 200 others wounded in the tragedy.
Niklasson has stated that crimes have been committed and that they must be investigated.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Niklasson noted that some people want to stop the grieving of Sayed-ul-Shuhada students, but “their memory can be honored by pursuing dreams.”
“Those taken away too early can’t be brought back. But their memory can be honored by pursuing dreams that some want to stop,” he stated.
So far, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Recently the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) called on the Afghan government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said in a statement that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, or genocide.
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
