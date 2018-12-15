Afghanistan, China, Pakistan Sign MoU on Joint Counter-Terrorism Efforts  

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2018)

Kabul on Saturday hosted the second round of trilateral dialogue with China and Pakistan in which the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Counter-Terrorism to advance their cooperation in this regard.

The meeting was aimed to discuss issues such as mutual political trust, peace, development cooperation, regional connectivity, and counterterrorism cooperation.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers of the sides agreed to make joint efforts against the insurgent groups which are a threat to the stability of the region.

Addressing a joint press conference, following the end of the meeting, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi said a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest.

“I am here to encourage the different factions within Afghanistan to reconcile. Pakistan will play its role, we will do our best to push the reconciliation process forward but it is ultimately an Afghan decision,” Qureshi said.

He called for an end to blame game between Kabul and Islamabad.

“By blaming, no one moves ahead, we have to stop pointing fingers at each other that why I am here to build mutual political trusts and facilitate the peace process of Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.

The longstanding suspicions between Kabul and Islamabad were the other issue as China pledged to play a role in helping the neighboring countries to overcome this challenge.

“China approves of this, and is willing to provide support and help for Pakistan and Afghanistan to improve their ties,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters after the meeting.

Afghan Foreign Minister, Salahuddin Rabbani, meanwhile, said that Afghanistan wants from its neighboring countries particularly Pakistan to support an Afghan-owned peace process so that “Afghan people its outcomes.”

He said Pakistan should prove that it implements its commitments to Afghanistan by taking “practical steps.”