Afghanistan, China discuss economic cooperation and peace process

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2020)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Afghanistan has discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace process among other issues with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that Atmar spoke via phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on Thursday afternoon.

“During the call, the Foreign Ministers discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and the latest developments in the peace process between the Afghan Government and the Taliban,” the statement said.

Both sides deliberated on the importance of ongoing regional cooperation and consensus on the peace talks in Afghanistan, the exchange of prisoners between the government and the Taliban, the need for the Taliban to reduce violence, and the need to establish a humanitarian ceasefire, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Afghan official emphasized the important role China has in the Afghan peace process, reiterating the need for continuing Chinese engagement in Afghanistan and assistance in strengthening regional consensus on the process.

Atmar further said that both countries need to expand engagement on issues including the Mes Aynak Copper Mine Project; opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation including potential electricity and infrastructure development programs; regional connectivity; and the expansion of trade between Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, and Central Asia.

In the meantime, Wang Yi reiterated his country’s supports for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He added that China respects the decision taken by the Loya Jirga, and seeks the immediate start of a dialogue between the Afghan Government and the Taliban.

“China wants a comprehensive and lasting peace in Afghanistan, which preserves the achievements of the last 19 years and that this is only possible within the framework of the current constitution and through the preservation of the Islamic Republic,” read the statement.

The Chinese official emphasized the important position of Afghanistan as a potential trade and transit hub and reiterated China’s readiness to work on bilateral and regional economic projects with Afghanistan.