Afghanistan Blames Pakistan for Cross-Border Incursion

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2018 5:25 pm)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday blamed Pakistani forces for the recent clashes which erupted between the Afghan and Pakistani forces near the two countries disputed border.

“The Afghan people were not responsible, the residents of Jaji Maidan were not responsible; unfortunately, an incident happened in which [Pakistani forces] were responsible for the violation,” Mr. Abdullah said.

In addition, he said that military and political officials from both countries are discussing to avoid the repetition of such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah urged Pakistan to take practical action on its commitments.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has welcomed the position of the Afghan government, but we expect [Pakistan] to take practical actions based on the agreements made,” he continued.

After tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Kabul on April 6 and met with Afghan leaders.

Mr. Abbasi promised President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to avoid cross-border shelling.

But a week ago, Pakistan fired around 200 rockets into Afghanistan’s Kunar province in which at least one person was killed and seven more were wounded.

According to Afghan officials, clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces in Jaji district of Khost province on Sunday after Pakistani forces attempted to enter into the Afghan territory.

At least five Pakistani soldiers and two Afghan police officers were killed in the clashes between the two sides.