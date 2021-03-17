Sport
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by 48 runs in first T20I series match
An entertaining 87 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and another half-century from skipper Asghar Afghan ensured Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe comfortably by 48 runs in the first T20I of Abu Dhabi Sunshine T20I Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Earlier in the day, Zimbabwean skipper Sean Williams won the toss and opted to bat first, ACB reported.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the tone for Afghanistan with a blistering knock of 87 off just 45 deliveries as he successfully took on the Zimbabwean bowlers hitting some great strokes in the process while skipper Asghar Afghan complimented him with a quick-fire 55 off just 38 deliveries.
The home side set a challenging target of 199 for the visitors eventually.
In response, an all-round bowling performance from Afghanistan meant Zimbabwe could only manage 150/7 thereby losing the contest by 48 runs as Afghanistan took a lead of 1-0 in the series.
According to ACB, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the top-scorer for his team with a knock of 44 while Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza contributed with 22 each- albeit not enough to hand them a victory.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was named Player of the Match for his blistering third half-century in the format.
The second match of the Abu Dhabi Sunshine T20 Series will be played on Friday, 19th March 2021 at the same venue.
Rashid’s 11 wickets help Afghanistan level series against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket haul in test cricket to help his side beat Zimbabwe by six wickets for a series-levelling win in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan chased down a target of 108 against the African nation in the final session of the match to end on a draw in the two-match series.
The 22-year-old Rashid, who had taken 11 wickets against Bangladesh in 2019, picked up 7-137 in the second innings against Zimbabwe for a match haul of 11-325.
Playing their sixth test match, the Afghans posted 545-4, their highest ever total, before captain Asghar Afghan declared their first innings.
That was built on the first double hundred by an Afghanistan player when Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 200 not out. The skipper made 164.
Reuters reported Afghanistan seemed headed for quick revenge for losing inside two days in the opening test when they dismissed Zimbabwe for 287 in the first innings and reduced them to 142-7 in the second after enforcing the follow-on.
But Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who remained unbeaten on 151, and Donald Tiripano showed fight to add 187 for the eighth wicket and help Zimbabwe avoid an innings defeat.
Rashid broke the resistance with his sixth wicket of the innings and he denied Tiripano a maiden test hundred when he trapped him lbw for 95 shortly before the lunch break, reported Reuters.
Rashid also removed number 11 batsman Victor Nyauchi, before he had scored, as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 365 in their second innings.
Williams and Tiripano frustrate Zim’s bid to beat Afghanistan
Sean Williams hundred leads superb Zimbabwe fightback vs Afghanistan to leave second Test in balance
Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams scored a solid hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century which delayed Afghanistan’s victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, AFP reported
This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm, AFP reported.
Williams and Tiripano kept the game alive and there could now be an intriguing fifth day in a Test match that Afghanistan have been in control of ever since posting 545-5 declared in their first innings.
Zimbabwe tumbled from 133-1 to 287 all out in their first innings and then stuttered following-on but a great escape could yet be on.
Hassina Akbar wins Kabul Women’s Chess tournament
The National Chess Federation held a successful chess tournament for women at the Kabul Serena Hotel this week to mark International Women’s Day.
According to the federation Hassina Akbar won first place in the tournament which was held according to Swiss regulations, the federation said.
Twelve women participated and Lida Hamrah and Marwa Hakim won second and third place respectively.
Prizes were awarded to the top six players.
