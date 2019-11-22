Afghanistan Beats Turkmenistan 2-1 at CAFA U-23 Women Championship

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2019)

Afghanistan women’s national under-23 football team defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 in their first game at the Central Asian Football Association U-23 Women Championship.

Afghan under 23 female footballers will face Uzbekistan in their second match on Saturday.

The CAFA U-23 Women Championship brings Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan together.

The tournament is being held in in two host cities of Dushanbe and Hisor in Tajikistan from November 22 to 28.

A total of 15 matches will be held, with the winners to be determined following the final day of competition.