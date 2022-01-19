Sport
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 team were on form on Tuesday night when they took on Papua New Guinea in the West Indies in their first match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.
With a massive victory against their Group C opponents, the Afghan team, which won by 135 runs, will now be hoping to build a winning run in the tournament.
Afghanistan were bowled out for 200 runs in 38.2 overs with captain Suliman Safi smashing 62 runs off 76 balls.
Ijas Ahmadzai also made a noteworthy contribution, hitting 45 in 50 balls.
Chasing a target of 201 runs, Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 65 in 20.5 overs.
Isharulhaq Naveed was in fantastic form for Afghanistan and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad bagged two dismissals each.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 national team prepares for first match in World Cup
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) says the Under-19 national team has been training ahead of their first match Tuesday in the U-19 World Cup.
According to the cricket board, the team spent three days in quarantine after arriving in the West Indies and are scheduled to play their first game against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.
Afghanistan U-19s were meant to take on Zimbabwe in their opening game on January 16 in Trinidad, but the match has been rescheduled to January 22. The fixture against Pakistan U19s is unchanged and will be played as scheduled on January 20, ACB said.
Afghanistan is placed in Group C of the competition alongside three opponents. The top two teams from the group qualify for the quarter-finals, while the bottom two from each group will compete in a plate championship.
Sport
Sports dept holds first round of skiing contest in Ghazni
Afghanistan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (GDPES) held the first round of a skiing contest in Ghazni province on Sunday.
The GDPES stated that 12 athletes participated in the one-day competition which was held in the refugee town of Alberoni (Shahrak-e-Muhajirin) in the provincial capital of Ghazni city.
According to the GDPES, Mohammad Yasir Azizi won first place, and Sirat Ghaznawi and Naasir Asghari secured second and third places respectively.
The GDPES noted that the competition was aimed at promoting skiing among the youths in Afghanistan.
Sport
Rashid Khan ends BBL in style with 6 wickets for Adelaide Strikers
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan has ended his Australian Big Bash League (BBL) campaign in style after taking six wickets for the first time in a T20 during the Adelaide Strikers match against Brisbane Heat.
Ahead of departing for Qatar to represent Afghanistan, the leg-spinner took 6 for 17 to set up a comfortable victory which included the Bash Boost bonus point, The Cricketer reported.
Adelaide had posted a solid 161 for 4, with Rashid hitting 13 off four balls, but the failure of any batter to pass 35 kept the target achievable. Adelaide Strikers won by 71 runs.
However, Rashid ensured a win that sees the Strikers jump from last to fifth, two points ahead of Brisbane and four off the playoff places with three games to play.
