Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)

Afghanistan’s national Under-19 team were on form on Tuesday night when they took on Papua New Guinea in the West Indies in their first match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

With a massive victory against their Group C opponents, the Afghan team, which won by 135 runs, will now be hoping to build a winning run in the tournament.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 200 runs in 38.2 overs with captain Suliman Safi smashing 62 runs off 76 balls.

Ijas Ahmadzai also made a noteworthy contribution, hitting 45 in 50 balls.

Chasing a target of 201 runs, Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 65 in 20.5 overs.

Isharulhaq Naveed was in fantastic form for Afghanistan and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad bagged two dismissals each.