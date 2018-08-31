Afghanistan Beat Ireland in 3rd ODI to Clinch Series

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2018 7:22 pm)

Afghanistan won the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 against Ireland, beating the host by eight wickets in final match on Friday.

Opting to bat first the Ireland batsmen were struggled to build partnership, lost their wickets at short space of time.

The Afghan bowlers specially spinners proved once again tough for Irish batsmen to handle as Ireland lost their all wickets inside 37 overs to make a low total of 124 runs for the visitors to chase it down.

Rashid Khan took three wickets for 18 in his 8 over-spell while Mohammad Nabi and Gulbuddin Naib took two wickets each.

In reply, Afghanistan managed to reach to the target inside 24 overs after losing their two wickets.

Opener Ihsanullah and Hashmatullah Shahidi were the top scorers of the match, making 57 and 34 runs each respectively.

Before the final ODI, Ireland were able to win the second ODI in a low-scoring contest to level the series 1-1.