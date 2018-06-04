Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh in T20I Series Opener

(Last Updated On: June 04, 2018 3:01 pm)

Afghanistan began their historic tour of India with a dominant performance against Bangladesh, thrashing them by 45 runs in the first T20I in Dehradun.

Courtesy of Rashid Khan who was named the player of the match for his 3/13, Afghanistan comfortably defended 167. But Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi were the perfect foils, as the trio combined for 6/54 from 11 overs as Bangladesh spluttered to 122 all out.

With the bat, openers Mohammad Shahzad and Usman Ghani provided the platform for the others to play around him. Ghani scored 26 while Shahzad’s 40 from 37 balls was the highest score of the match.

Captain Asghar Stanikzai scored 24 while Samiullah Shenwari played the innings of the match, striking an 18-ball 36 to see Afghanistan to a very competitive total on a sluggish pitch.

Bangladesh’s response never recovered from the setback of losing Tamim Iqbal so early, and despite useful knocks from Mahmudullah (29) and Mushifqur Rahim (20), they were unable to observe pressure in middle overs against the turning ball.

The second match between both sides will be played at the same venue on Tuesday 5 June.