Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 2nd T20I on Saturday to level the two-match series 1-1.
Sent to bowl first by Bangladesh who won the toss, Afghanistan restricted the hosts to 115-9 in 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai shined with the ball as they claimed three wickets each.
Afghanistan chased down the target in 17.4 overs, with Hazratullah Zazai scoring unbeaten 59, his third T20I fifty. Usman Ghani followed with 47.
For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 30.
It was the last match in Afghanistan’s tour to Bangladesh that included also a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh had won that series 2-1.
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Shane Warne, one of cricket’s all-time greats, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 while in holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Warne, who was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999, ESPN reported.
According to his manager Michael Cohen, he died of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Cohen’s statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
According to Reuters, Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner.
“The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance,” Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police in Koh Samui, told Reuters by phone.
“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”
The police did not know the cause of death but were not treating it as suspicious, Chatchawin said.
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed took four wickets after Litton Das’ half-century as the hosts defeated Afghanistan by 61 runs in the first game of their two-match T20I series on Thursday.
Chasing 156 for victory, Afghanistan lost four wickets while they had just 20 on the board after 4.3 overs. They were dismissed for 94 in 17.4 overs.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh rode on Litton’s 44-ball 60 that included four boundaries and two sixes. They posted 155-8 after 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets each for Afghanistan, while Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad each claimed one.
Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed toppled four top-order batsmen of Afghanistan alone, conceding only 10 runs in the four overs he bowled. Shoriful Islam followed him with three wickets.
With the win, Bangladesh took the series lead 1-0.
The sides will meet again for their second and last T20I on Saturday.
Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from Beijing Paralympics
Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games following threats of boycotts by other teams over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said.
Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion, which was launched a week ago.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after the IPC gave athletes from the two countries the green light to participate in the March 4-13 Games as neutrals, saying the “athletes were not the aggressors”.
But that led to an outcry and threats from other countries’ National Paralympic Committees (NPC) to boycott the Games, IPC President Andrew Parsons told a news conference in Beijing.
“They told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Winter Games,” Parsons said.
“Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.”
Ukraine’s paralympic committee welcomed the decision and thanked the sporting community for rallying around them.
“A fair decision, a decision against a country that started this war,” committee president Valeriy Sushkevych told a news conference.
A 71-member Russian contingent and 12-member team from Belarus are in Beijing.
“Now Russia must leave the Games as soon as possible … we would also like to thank everyone for their support. I have received so many messages in the last few days … it’s time to stop this terrible war,” Sushkevych said.
Officials from the two banned teams were not immediately available for comment.
Parsons said it was clear the situation put his organisation in a “unique and impossible position” so close to the start of the Games, adding that an overwhelming number of members had been in touch and been forthright in their objections to Russia and Belarus taking part.
Parsons said the Russian and Belarusian athletes were victims of the actions of their governments.
“Athlete welfare will always be a priority for us,” he said.
“If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw, and a viable Games would not have been possible.
“The atmosphere in the Games village is not pleasant. The situation there is escalating and has now become untenable … The Games are not only about gold, silver and bronze, but also about sending a strong message of inclusion.”
Parsons said the IPC was likely to face legal consequences but was confident that the right decision had been made.
The IPC said earlier in a statement that following a specially convened meeting, its Governing Board has decided not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part.
The ban got support of the Polish Paralympic Committee, which said it would have been unimaginable for athletes from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus to compete in the same place.
“The decision taken today was in our opinion the only possible one. Russia, with the support of Belarus, has aggressively breached international law and invaded another Paralympic member state and our close neighbour,” the committee said in a statement to Reuters.
“That is why we strongly objected the previous decision of IPC, many nations shared the same opinion and expressed it in their petitions to IPC. We are glad IPC changed their mind.”
