Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2020)

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order batsman, has died at the age of 29 from injuries he sustained in a road accident.

Tarakai was hit last week by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar province. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery but remained in a coma.

On Tuesday he succumbed to his injuries, the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed early Tuesday morning.

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” the board said in a Twitter post.

Tarakai had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.

He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.

After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.