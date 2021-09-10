Connect with us

Afghanistan at risk of total breakdown: UN warns

6 mins ago

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2021)

Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Afghanistan, on Thursday warned that Afghanistan is at risk of “total breakdown” if the international community does not find a way that allows money to flow to Afghanistan.

Briefing the UN Security Council via video link, Deborah Lyons stated that “Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe can deepen even further if the international community fails to take some immediate critical steps.” “A way must be found, and quickly, that allows money to flow to #Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” Lyons.

She noted that the failure of the international community in Afghanistan does not justify abdication from its consequences.

 The UN Envoy emphasized that the Afghan people must not be abandoned again.

 “The international community can help prevent a severe economic downturn that could throw millions into poverty and hunger, generate mass migration and set Afghanistan back for generations, Lyons stated.

 She stated that “there is an immediate and pressing need to deliver, on a huge scale, essential humanitarian aid in areas such as health, food security, non-food items, She also warned of the looming crisis because “billions of assets and donor funds have been frozen by members of the international community.” “The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban [Islamic Emirate] administration.

The inevitable effect, however, will be a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan, and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations,” Lyons said She suggested that the Afghan economy “must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban [Islamic Emirate] a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender, and counter-terrorism perspective.”

Germany wants to reinstate embassy in Kabul

2 hours ago

September 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2021)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated that Germany wants to reinstate their embassy in Kabul.

“Of course we want to reopen an embassy in Kabul. We need diplomatic representation on the ground,” Maas told reporters after meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Thursday.

“It always depends on the safety situation in Kabul but also on the kind of politics the Afghan government – if it works at some point – is demonstrating,” Maas said before reopening the country’s embassy in Tripoli.

“We are in close contact with our international partners: And I don’t think that there will be an isolated decision from our side. But we will make any decision with our partners as to when and how we will return to Kabul. But we plan to be present in Kabul with our own embassy at some point,” he added.

 Meanwhile, the first international commercial flight since the end of last month’s chaotic Western airlift from Afghanistan arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Thursday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, about 113 passengers were on board, including U.S., Canadian, Ukrainian, German and British citizens.

Passengers were reportedly taken to Kabul airport in a Qatari convoy after safe passage was agreed upon. Upon arrival in Doha, they will initially stay in a compound hosting Afghan and other evacuees.

The Islamic Emirate authorities had agreed to let 200 American civilians and third-country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the U.S. evacuation operation from Kabul airport, Reuters reported citing a U.S. official.

Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down

4 hours ago

September 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2021)

Mohammad Nabi said he has been named Afghanistan skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan unexpectedly stepped down as captain on Thursday.

Rashid issued a statement on Twitter Thursday announcing his decision which he said was in protest against the selection of the national squad that was done without his input.

The all-rounder announced the news minutes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed their World Cup squad.

“The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,” he said in a statement on social media.

“As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team.

“I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately,” Rashid stated.

The ACB is yet to officially announce Nabi’s appointment as captain but the 36-year-old all-rounder tweeted that he has been chosen to lead the team.

“At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format,” Nabi said.

“InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he added.The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik

DAB calls for bank accounts of ex-officials to be frozen

6 hours ago

September 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2021)

Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank of Afghanistan, has called on private banks to freeze accounts belonging to former government officials.

According to a letter sent to the banks, accounts held by former ministers, deputies, provincial governors, members of parliament and all other high-ranking officials will be frozen.

The Islamic Emirate’s move has been welcomed by Afghan citizens and a number of economists.

Praising the move, Afghan economic experts stated that some of the former government officials were corrupt and stated that embezzled Afghan assets should be transferred to the national treasury.

The development comes a day after the Islamic Emirate announced a new caretaker government.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the announcement and said the new acting prime minister will be Mullah Hassan Akhund.

Foreign countries, however, greeted the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Islamic Emirate appointed hardline veteran figures to an all-male cabinet, including one with a U.S. bounty on his head.

