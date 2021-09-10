Latest News
Afghanistan at risk of total breakdown: UN warns
Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Afghanistan, on Thursday warned that Afghanistan is at risk of “total breakdown” if the international community does not find a way that allows money to flow to Afghanistan.
Briefing the UN Security Council via video link, Deborah Lyons stated that “Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe can deepen even further if the international community fails to take some immediate critical steps.” “A way must be found, and quickly, that allows money to flow to #Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order,” Lyons.
She noted that the failure of the international community in Afghanistan does not justify abdication from its consequences.
The UN Envoy emphasized that the Afghan people must not be abandoned again.
“The international community can help prevent a severe economic downturn that could throw millions into poverty and hunger, generate mass migration and set Afghanistan back for generations, Lyons stated.
She stated that “there is an immediate and pressing need to deliver, on a huge scale, essential humanitarian aid in areas such as health, food security, non-food items, She also warned of the looming crisis because “billions of assets and donor funds have been frozen by members of the international community.” “The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban [Islamic Emirate] administration.
The inevitable effect, however, will be a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger, may generate a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan, and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations,” Lyons said She suggested that the Afghan economy “must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban [Islamic Emirate] a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender, and counter-terrorism perspective.”
Latest News
Germany wants to reinstate embassy in Kabul
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated that Germany wants to reinstate their embassy in Kabul.
“Of course we want to reopen an embassy in Kabul. We need diplomatic representation on the ground,” Maas told reporters after meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Thursday.
“It always depends on the safety situation in Kabul but also on the kind of politics the Afghan government – if it works at some point – is demonstrating,” Maas said before reopening the country’s embassy in Tripoli.
“We are in close contact with our international partners: And I don’t think that there will be an isolated decision from our side. But we will make any decision with our partners as to when and how we will return to Kabul. But we plan to be present in Kabul with our own embassy at some point,” he added.
Meanwhile, the first international commercial flight since the end of last month’s chaotic Western airlift from Afghanistan arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Thursday, Reuters reported.
According to the report, about 113 passengers were on board, including U.S., Canadian, Ukrainian, German and British citizens.
Passengers were reportedly taken to Kabul airport in a Qatari convoy after safe passage was agreed upon. Upon arrival in Doha, they will initially stay in a compound hosting Afghan and other evacuees.
The Islamic Emirate authorities had agreed to let 200 American civilians and third-country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the U.S. evacuation operation from Kabul airport, Reuters reported citing a U.S. official.
Latest News
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Mohammad Nabi said he has been named Afghanistan skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan unexpectedly stepped down as captain on Thursday.
Rashid issued a statement on Twitter Thursday announcing his decision which he said was in protest against the selection of the national squad that was done without his input.
The all-rounder announced the news minutes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed their World Cup squad.
“The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,” he said in a statement on social media.
“As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team.
“I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately,” Rashid stated.
The ACB is yet to officially announce Nabi’s appointment as captain but the 36-year-old all-rounder tweeted that he has been chosen to lead the team.
“At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format,” Nabi said.
“InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he added.The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed
Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik
Latest News
DAB calls for bank accounts of ex-officials to be frozen
Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank of Afghanistan, has called on private banks to freeze accounts belonging to former government officials.
According to a letter sent to the banks, accounts held by former ministers, deputies, provincial governors, members of parliament and all other high-ranking officials will be frozen.
The Islamic Emirate’s move has been welcomed by Afghan citizens and a number of economists.
Praising the move, Afghan economic experts stated that some of the former government officials were corrupt and stated that embezzled Afghan assets should be transferred to the national treasury.
The development comes a day after the Islamic Emirate announced a new caretaker government.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the announcement and said the new acting prime minister will be Mullah Hassan Akhund.
Foreign countries, however, greeted the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Islamic Emirate appointed hardline veteran figures to an all-male cabinet, including one with a U.S. bounty on his head.
Afghanistan at risk of total breakdown: UN warns
Germany wants to reinstate embassy in Kabul
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
DAB calls for bank accounts of ex-officials to be frozen
Former officials slam Ghani, accuse him of ‘lying’
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Taliban banned Afghans from leaving the country
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bahrain and UAE provide much needed aid to Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup
-
Featured3 days ago
Taliban announces new caretaker government, names ministers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey working with Qatar, US on running of Kabul airport
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey to unveiling of new govt
-
Sport4 days ago
Brazil squad leaves stadium after match with Argentina suspended