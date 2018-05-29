Afghanistan Announce Squads for T20I Bangladesh Series, India Test

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2018 3:14 pm)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh in Dehradun and the inaugural one-off Test match against India in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan will play three T20I against Bangladesh on 3rd, 5th and 7th of June at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, followed by one-off Test match against India in Bengaluru on June 14.

Chief Selector Nawroz Mangal who recently returned from India after observing players in selection matches said that the reason for the delayed announcement of the squad was to receive final medical reports on some players.

According to ACB statement, opening batsman Najib Tarakai has been recalled to the T20I squad nearly 15 months after he last played for Afghanistan against Ireland in March 2017.

Meanwhile, Darwish Rasooli who performed consistently in the recently concluded First Class Tournament has sealed a spot in the T20I squad. He was an instrumental part of Afghanistan U19 team in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup early this year in New Zealand.

In addition, 18-year old pacer Wafadar Momand along with Syed Sherzad and Yamin Ahmadzai will form the side’s fast bowling attack against India Test match at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Wicket-keeping batsman Afsar Zazai has also been included in the Test squad in addition to Mohammad Shahzad. Left-arm off-spinner Hamza Hotak who was the leading wicket-taker in the domestic First Class Tournament will be one of the four spinners in the squad.

Squad for T20Is against Bangladesh:

Asghar Stanikzai (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Najeebullah Tarakai, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi , Gulbadin Naib, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam

Squad for the One-off Test against India:

Asghar Stanikzai (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Jannat, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Hamza Hotak, Syed Ahmad Sherzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman