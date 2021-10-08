Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discuss enhancing economic, political ties

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2021)

Acting Foreign Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday in Kabul.

During the meeting, acting minister Muttaqi welcoming his Uzbek counterpart assured of normalization of the situation following the latest developments in Afghanistan, and are honored to host you in a secure environment.

“In this meeting with the officials of the friendly country of Uzbekistan, we talked more about their continued assistance with infrastructure, especially the railway and other projects,” said Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, second Deputy to Prime Minister.

Uzbek foreign minister Kamilov said he is happy to see the streets clean, city work managed, people out and about, and a secure atmosphere, adding Uzbekistan had always focused on mutual interests of both countries and Uzbekistan’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan was not tied to other issues.

Kamelov hoped that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would soon find a strong place in the international community and assured that Uzbekistan remains committed to its pledges in transit, energy, and trade.

At the end of the meeting, Muttaqi highlighted the recent developments towards government formation, expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the reconstruction of Maza-e-Sharif airport and other assistance in other areas with Afghanistan.