Business
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan to sign marble export agreement
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, have discussed Afghanistan exporting marble to Turkmenistan.
In a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, MoFA said the Afghan delegation provided comprehensive information to their Turkmen counterparts on the various natural resources and rare stones available in Afghanistan.
The Afghan delegation said the export of the resources would be significant in strengthening and expanding trade between Kabul and Ashgabat.
Highlighting development taking place and the construction around building new cities in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen delegation discussed their requirement for marble and expressed Turkmenistan’s full readiness to procure marble from Afghanistan.
The two sides agreed to sign an agreement on Afghanistan’s marble export to Turkmenistan.
Business
Parliament ratifies Iran, Afghanistan rail cooperation agreement
Iran’s Parliament on Monday passed Iran-Afghanistan Rail Cooperation Agreement that allows rail connection between the neighboring countries.
Iran and Afghanistan agreed to make direct connection through railroad to transfer passengers and goods.
According to the agreement, the two sides have agreed to provide rail vehicles and services and implement sanitary supervision in accordance with international rules, while domestic rules are valid where an issue occurs outside of international conventions.
The agreement also states that the two sides must treat passengers and goods from the other side the way they treat their own. This applies to free access to destination points, providing space for cargos in terminals, unloading and uploading of cargos, onboarding and offboarding passengers, and using international railroad services.
Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Afghanistan Railway Authority have been chosen in the agreement as qualified authorities to supervise implementing the agreement and to solve disagreements.
Iran and Afghanistan linked their railway through Iran’s Khaf and Afghanistan’s Herat.
Business
Chinese consortium meets with Ghani over $400 million power project
A group of Chinese investors met with President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday to discuss the possibility of establishing a coal-fired power plant in the country.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement the group plans to invest $400 million in the energy-generating project.
The plan is for the coal power plant to generate 300 megawatts of electricity.
“In the meeting, President Ghani articulated potentials of natural resources as well as investment opportunities in the energy sector in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The statement noted that Ghani has instructed the Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit to assess the plan “in coordination with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to facilitate investment opportunities for the group and to share the outcome with the Office of the President.”
Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), approximately 35% of Afghanistan’s population has access to electricity.
Currently, Afghanistan generates about 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity from several hydroelectric plants as well as using fossil fuel and solar panels.
However, more than 670 MW more is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Business
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to sign trade agreement this year
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan will sign an agreement on preferential trade by the end of the year to substantially increase trade turnover in the coming years, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said Wednesday, Xinhua News reported.
This agreement is expected to help Afghanistan and Uzbekistan increase trade turnover between the two countries from the current $800 million to $2 billion annually, ministry officials said.
According to Xinhua, this was agreed to during talks between Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov and head of the Afghan Presidential Administration Mohammad Shakir Kargar in Termez city in Uzbekistan.
Xinhua reported that Uzbekistan also said it welcomes Afghan entrepreneurs to do business in the free trade zone known as “Termez International Trade Center” which is located on the border with Afghanistan.
CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan: NYT reports
Britain’s war in Afghanistan has cost over $31 billion
Three people assassinated in Kabul
Taliban ‘invites’ translators to remain in their own country
At least 60 soldiers under siege in Uruzgan’s Gizab district
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Morning News Show: Afghan clerics call for a ceasefire
Zerbena: US $266 million in new Afghanistan aid discussed
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
Another four killed in second explosion in one day in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Watchdogs raise concern over attacks, pressure on Pakistani journalists
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pentagon reports military leaders planning post-withdrawal financial support
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban pose severe threat to govt and still close to al-Qaeda: UN report
-
Latest News3 days ago
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
-
COVID-195 days ago
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
-
Sport4 days ago
Tokyo Olympics chief rules out another postponement despite concerns