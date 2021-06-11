Latest News
Afghanistan and Poland hold first political consultations since 1993
Afghanistan and Poland held the first round of political consultations since 1993, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Marcin Przydacz in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.
The two counterparts discussed bilateral relations, peace process, the new chapter of partnership with Poland after withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan, cooperation in the fields of economic, agricultural, banking, and education, as well as regional and international cooperation, the statement said.
Mirwais Nab expressed his gratitude to the Polish Government for “its investment in blood and treasure over the past 20 years,” the statement said.
He also paid tribute to the 44 Polish soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
Stressing the importance of further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries, Nab hoped that the new chapter of partnership opened new horizons of collaboration with Afghanistan’s partners, especially with Poland.
Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Przydacz has voiced Poland’s support for Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO allied forces.
Przydacz noted that since 2002 Poland has supported Afghanistan with the military presence of its troops and contributed nearly 30 million EUR towards the development of Afghanistan and its society.
“He declared his country’s readiness to continue its support for peace, stability, and prosperity of Afghanistan,” the statement said.
He added that Poland hoped for maintaining a lasting peace and Afghanistan’s achievements built during the last 20 years, including in the field of human rights, especially the rights of women and religious minorities.
Afghan Ambassador to Warsaw Tahir Qadiry; Ambassador Hamid Sediq, senior advisor to the MFA; Witold Sobków, Director General of the Asia-Pacific Department, MFA Poland; and Polish Ambassador to Afghanistan Adam Burakowski also attended the political consultations.
Direct diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Poland were established during Ghazi King Amanullah Khan’s reign in 1927.
Both countries have been enjoying close ties ever since. Poland has been a solid partner in the security and infrastructure fields since 2001.
Latest News
At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
Latest News
EU says ‘failed state’ scenario has to be avoided in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) has emphasized the need to avoid a ‘failed state’ scenario in Afghanistan amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
In a statement on Thursday, the EU Parliament condemned in “the strongest terms” the alarming increase in violence in Afghanistan.
The organization called on the Taliban to immediately cease their attacks against “civilians and the national forces, and to fully respect international humanitarian law.”
In the resolution adopted on Thursday, Members of the EU Parliament (MEPs) point to “the confluence of the fragile domestic situation, a deteriorating security situation, intra-Afghan peace talks effectively at a stalemate and the decision to withdraw US and NATO troops by 11 September 2021.”
All this could intensify internal conflicts and create a vacuum that, in the worst-case scenario, will be filled by the Taliban, MEPs said.
“This would be very worrying for the country and for the sustainability of the socio-political achievements and progress of the last 20 years”, MEPs warned.
The MEPs also stressed that the progress made in the rights of women and girls, which is now under threat and must urgently be preserved and strengthened.
The resolution expressed concern about the fragility and instability of the Afghan Government and its lack of control over much of the country and stresses the need to avoid a ‘failed state’ scenario.
The Parliament, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and post-conflict reconstruction as the only credible path to inclusive, long-term peace, security, and development.
The organization also urged the Council, the European External Action Service (EEAS), and the Commission to “prepare and present to Parliament, as soon as possible, a comprehensive strategy for future cooperation with Afghanistan once NATO-allied troops have withdrawn and urge the EU and its member states, NATO and the US to remain engaged with this objective.”
The statement comes amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
So far, the group has captured over a dozen districts and dozens of military bases and outposts.
According to the reports, hundreds of members of the Afghan forces have been killed, wounded, or captured by the Taliban since the group launched offensives during the past month.
The peace talks in Doha must resume immediately to achieve a political settlement to the conflict and a permanent, nationwide negotiated ceasefire, EU Parliament members said.
According to them, only a political settlement offers hope for lasting peace, they underline. They recommend the parties should seek help from a third-party mediator, such as the United Nations, to help them agree on a political roadmap for a prosperous Afghanistan.
MEPs emphasized that European support will remain conditional on preserving and building upon the achievements of the past twenty years, on effectively enhancing inclusive and accountable governance, strengthening institutions, democratic pluralism, the rule of law, combating corruption, strengthening independent media, human rights, and fundamental freedoms for all Afghans.
Latest News
Taliban captures Takhar’s district, security force under siege
The Taliban militants have captured the Ashkamash district of Northern Takhar province, sources said Friday.
Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of the Provincial Council, said that the Afghan security forces are under siege by the Taliban in the central Bazar of the district.
“Due to the lack of reinforcements, the troops retreated from the district police headquarters last night and the Taliban took full control of the district,” Afzali said.
According to Afzali, more than 10 security forces have been killed in the skirmish in the last two days in the district.
Security sources, who did not want to be named, confirmed that the Taliban had completely captured the district, adding that the Bangi district of the province is also at risk of collapse.
He added that a checkpoint in the Seya Ab village of the Bangi had also fallen to the militants.
Local officials, however, have not commented yet.
The Taliban also claimed that it’s fighters have captured the district.
At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
EU says ‘failed state’ scenario has to be avoided in Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Poland hold first political consultations since 1993
Taliban captures Takhar’s district, security force under siege
JOC executive says Tokyo Games should be held without spectators
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
Israel targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist
Morning News Show: Ten deminers killed in Baghlan shooting
Tahawol: Lack of internal consensus on peace discussed
Morning News Show: US-Afghanistan cooperation new chapter discussed
Zerbena: Impact of electricity shortage on daily business
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan security forces suffer ‘shockingly high’ casualties
-
Latest News4 days ago
CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan: NYT reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 60 soldiers under siege in Uruzgan’s Gizab district
-
World4 days ago
At least 30 die in passenger train collision in Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken pledges to speed up US visa process for Afghan translators
-
World3 days ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
-
Latest News4 days ago
Without US contractors, Afghan military ‘will lose its air power’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport, but puts conditions in place