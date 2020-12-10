Afghanistan and Iran usher in new trade chapter after railway link inaugurated

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2020)

The Herat-Khawaf railway line, a major infrastructural project between Afghanistan and Iran, was officially inaugurated in the presence of the presidents of both countries, via video link, on Thursday.

For Afghanistan this was an historic moment as the railway line will open a new chapter in trade not only with Iran but also with other regional countries, Europe and the rest of the world.

The railway link is seen as an important step in regional cooperation, in addition to being a way to strengthen economic ties and relations between Afghanistan and Iran.

In his speech, President Ashraf Ghani said he had hoped to attend the inauguration in person but due to COVID-19 restrictions he was not able to.

Ghani said however that the railway line was a critically important project, not only for Afghanistan and Iran but also for the region and beyond.

“The opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway is a great step for the development and economic leap of Iran and Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

He said railway transport is the most efficient, important and cheapest means of transporting goods in Asia.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in turn said the opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway line strengthens Afghanistan-Iran ties.

Rouhani said that through this railway link, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries.

“With the Herat-Khawaf railway line, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries and also soon will be connected to the Chabahar railway line,” Rouhani added.

Atta Nasib, Head of Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit said that this will help turn Afghanistan into a transit hub.

“This railway between Afghanistan and Iran is a major economic and strategic achievement for both countries, which will connect us to European countries,” said Nasib.

Yamma Shams, General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is estimated that eventually Khawaf-Herat railway line will carry 1,600 passengers a day.

The railway line cost $100 million dollars to build and currently spans 130 km in total – 70 km in Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.

This railway line is strategically important as it gives Afghanistan easy access to Iranian ports at Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, as it connects into Iran’s existing railway grid.

Construction of the railway began in April 2007 and was due to finish in 2009, but was delayed.

However, last week a trial run was held and the first consignment of goods imported from Iran, including 500 tons of cement, successfully arrived in the country.

According to the reports Iran’s exports to Afghanistan are projected to reach $2.7 billion by March next year.