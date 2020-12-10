Business
Afghanistan and Iran usher in new trade chapter after railway link inaugurated
The Herat-Khawaf railway line, a major infrastructural project between Afghanistan and Iran, was officially inaugurated in the presence of the presidents of both countries, via video link, on Thursday.
For Afghanistan this was an historic moment as the railway line will open a new chapter in trade not only with Iran but also with other regional countries, Europe and the rest of the world.
The railway link is seen as an important step in regional cooperation, in addition to being a way to strengthen economic ties and relations between Afghanistan and Iran.
In his speech, President Ashraf Ghani said he had hoped to attend the inauguration in person but due to COVID-19 restrictions he was not able to.
Ghani said however that the railway line was a critically important project, not only for Afghanistan and Iran but also for the region and beyond.
“The opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway is a great step for the development and economic leap of Iran and Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
He said railway transport is the most efficient, important and cheapest means of transporting goods in Asia.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in turn said the opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway line strengthens Afghanistan-Iran ties.
Rouhani said that through this railway link, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries.
“With the Herat-Khawaf railway line, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries and also soon will be connected to the Chabahar railway line,” Rouhani added.
Atta Nasib, Head of Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit said that this will help turn Afghanistan into a transit hub.
“This railway between Afghanistan and Iran is a major economic and strategic achievement for both countries, which will connect us to European countries,” said Nasib.
Yamma Shams, General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is estimated that eventually Khawaf-Herat railway line will carry 1,600 passengers a day.
The railway line cost $100 million dollars to build and currently spans 130 km in total – 70 km in Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
This railway line is strategically important as it gives Afghanistan easy access to Iranian ports at Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, as it connects into Iran’s existing railway grid.
Construction of the railway began in April 2007 and was due to finish in 2009, but was delayed.
However, last week a trial run was held and the first consignment of goods imported from Iran, including 500 tons of cement, successfully arrived in the country.
According to the reports Iran’s exports to Afghanistan are projected to reach $2.7 billion by March next year.
Kapisa reports solid pine nut harvests of 85 tons
Kapisa’s Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock confirmed a bumper yield of pine nuts and said 85 metric tons has been harvested this year.
Officials said this year, nearly 2,000 hectares of land in the Nijrab, Tagaba and Alasay districts were used as pine nut plantations.
Homayoun Habib, head of the Kapisa Department of Agriculture, said pine nuts are traditionally processed in the province but traders generally buy the product unprocessed.
“Pine nuts is one of the most important export items of Nijrab, Alasay and Tagab districts. Every year, a large amount of pine nuts is sent from these districts to other provinces and even exported abroad as dried fruit from Afghanistan and has a special place on local and international markets,” said Habib.
The farming of pine nuts has increased dramatically over the past few years in Afghanistan after the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
planted hundreds of thousands of pine tree saplings over the years.
Pine trees, that yield the pine nuts, grow in mountainous eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
Newly launched air cargo routes has already encouraged farmers to harvest more pine nuts and has enabled Afghanistan to export the valuable dried fruit to other countries – and specifically to China, one of the country’s major trading partners.
According to reports, the price of 1kg of pine nuts on local markets is as much as 2,800 Afghanis [about $37].
Afghanistan gets its first shipment from Iran by railway
The first shipment of Iranian products arrived this week in Afghanistan via a new $75 million railroad that links Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Herat.
This week’s shipment was dispatched as a trial run to detect possible problems on the route, Iranian media reports stated.
Construction of the railway began in April 2007 and was due to finish in 2009, but was delayed.“The first consignment of goods imported from Iran which included 500 tonnes of cement entered the country [Afghanistan] via the Herat-Khaf railway,” an Afghan official from Herat said.
The 130 km long Khaf-Herat railway is strategically important as it gives Afghanistan easy access to Iranian ports at Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.
According to the Afghanistan Railway Authority, the railway forms one of its most important regional connectivity projects, as it will provide the land-locked country with a link to Iranian ports and rail networks, Turkey, and Europe, Iranian media stated.
Freight traffic is predicted to be around two million tonnes a year, with imports to include oil, construction materials, and food and exports to include grain, dried fruit, plants and medical items.
The operation of a passenger service via this railway is also being considered. According to initial studies, passenger traffic could reach 321,000 passengers in a year.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that “while the Khaf-Herat railway is to be inaugurated in the coming days as a symbol of great cooperation between the two countries, it is inevitable to take care of the suspicious actions of the ill-wishers of our relations [between Tehran and Kabul]”.
Mehr news agency reported that Iran’s exports to Afghanistan are projected to reach $2.7 billion by March next year.
Pakistan to build railway line between Chaman and Spin Boldak
Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced plans to link Pakistan with Afghanistan by railway with a line from Chaman to Spin Boldak.
Ahmed said in the first phase Pakistan would lay around 11km of railway track from Chaman to Spin Boldak, and that a survey had already been completed in this regard, Dawn News reported.
He also said the Chaman-Spin Boldak railway line could later be extended to Kandahar if the Afghan government expressed its willingness.
He said that linking Chaman with Spin Boldak by railway would further promote trade between the two neighbouring countries.
Referring to the government’s decision to restart the Quetta-Chaman passenger train, the railways minister said that it was running successfully and Pakistan Railways had decided to hand over the operation of the Quetta-Chaman train to the private sector, Dawn News reported.
He also said there was a plan to resume services of more passenger trains from Quetta, but due to Covid-19 a large number of people were avoiding travelling by train.
