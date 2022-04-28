Latest News
Afghanistan among the ‘worst of the worst’ in violating religious freedom: US panel
Afghanistan should join a list of the “worst of the worst” violators of religious freedom, a U.S. advisory body is recommending to the State Department.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in its annual report issued Monday, that religious minorities have “faced harassment, detention and even death due to their faith or beliefs” since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August last year.
It also cited attacks on religious minorities by ISIS in Afghanistan, which is an enemy of the IEA.
Afghanistan is among 15 nations that the commission says should be on the State Department’s list of “countries of particular concern.” The commission, in its report summary, defined these as governments as the “worst of the worst” in tolerating or engaging in “systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.”
The commission, created in 1998 under the International Religious Freedom Act, makes nonbinding policy recommendations to the administration and Congress. The State Department has adopted some but not all of its recommendations in the past.
In the new report, the commission recommends maintaining 10 countries currently on the State Department list, including China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
It also recommends adding four more in addition to Afghanistan — India, Nigeria, Syria and Vietnam. The commission criticized the Biden administration for removing Nigeria from the list last year.
The report said that in Afghanistan, many minority Jewish, Hindu and Sikh residents have fled the country after the IEA returned to power. It said many members of other religious minorities, such as Ahmadiyya Muslims, Baha’is and Christian converts are worshipping in secret for fear of persecution.
Several deadly attacks on Hazaras, Shiite minority, have been attributed to the ISIS-K (Daesh) which is hostile to the IEA and proven to be a security challenge.
The report said non-Muslim Afghans comprised a tiny fraction of the population. It said 99.7% of Afghans are Muslim, most of them Sunni Muslims, with about 10% to 15% Shiite Muslims.
“The Taliban (IEA), while they promised they would form an inclusive government, promising they would be a different kind of government, their actions have proven otherwise,” commission Chair Nadine Maenza said in an interview. She said that even members of the Sunni majority who don’t share the IEA interpretation of Islamic law are being required to conform to strict dress codes and other measures.
Latest News
IEA imposes strict dress codes on the few girls schools still open
Despite the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to suspend schooling for teenage girls, Human Rights Watch found that a number of girls’ schools, mostly in Balkh province, are still open but have strict dress codes in place.
According to the watchdog, many girls’ secondary schools have remained open in the province since the IEA took power but that they have been threatened with closure if they refuse to comply with the rules.
HRH stated in a report that one Balkh school was closed for several days after some students had their faces uncovered, while another school now has a teacher assigned to “prevent vice and promote virtue.”
“The requirements on hijab are getting tougher day by day,” said a teacher.
“They have spies to record and report.… If students or teachers don’t follow their strict hijab rules, without any discussion they fire the teachers and expel the students,” the teacher said.
She shared a photo with HRW of her school’s assembly; students and teachers all wore uniforms allowing only their eyes to show.
A student at another school explained: “We are not allowed to wear belts. Our sleeves should be large to hide our elbows and the shape of our arms. But then we were reprimanded because when we write on the board, our sleeves roll back and our arms are revealed.… One day we are asked to have loose sleeves, and the next day we are admonished for it.”
The latest order, she said, was to wear loose sleeves but pin them at the wrist.
“All the girls in my school believe the Taliban (IEA) authorities want to make it so harsh and strict on us that we give up on education on our own,” the student said, adding that she and her classmates are still determined to study.
Following these demands, the US Representative for Women in Afghanistan reiterated that the issue of girls’ schools should be taken seriously by the Islamic Emirate.
In an interview with VOA, Rina Amiri said that the closure of girls’ schools puts not only girls and women but the entire population at risk of poverty; it creates widespread hardship and instability
“It is not possible to deprive 50% of the population of their rights altogether and expect that this action will have better results, any measure that continues in this way and is not taken seriously by the Taliban, the country will suffer catastrophic consequences,” said Amiri.
Latest News
Iran says IEA considering holding Loya Jirga
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is considering convening a grand assembly of elders, known as a Loya Jigra, Iran’s special envoy has said.
“Loya Jirga is a traditional event where elders gather to resolve a crisis that cannot be resolved through ordinary means,” Hasan Kazemi Qumi, Iranian president’s special representative on Afghanistan, told Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
“The Taliban (IEA) are considering it (Loya Jirga) and are talking to other sides for the return of political leaders to Kabul for dialogue,” he said.
“I hope it takes place and helps resolve the crisis in Afghanistan,” Qumi said.
He also expressed hope that Afghanistan will achieve security and economic stability and refugees return home.
The IEA has previously said that the government has no plans to convene a Loya Jirga.
Experts, however, say holding a Loya Jirga is needed to resolve the existing problems in Afghanistan.
“All Afghans want the holding of a real national Loya Jirga. It is the need of the hour. It will represent people’s will and will show unity of Afghans to Afghanistan and the international community,” said Shahzada Massoud, a political expert.
Latest News
AWCC expands 3G service to remote areas in Afghanistan
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has expanded 3G network to remote areas in eastern and southern provinces, connecting additional customers to a faster mobile internet service.
Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said that with the improved security situation in Afghanistan, the company expanded its 3G service to remote areas in Uruzgan, Laghman, Logar, Helmand and Paktia provinces.
He said that efforts were ongoing to provide 3G services in Kajaki and Sangin districts of Helmand province as well.
Kunar and Nuristan would also soon be connected to the 3G network, Sarwari said.
Residents meanwhile welcomed AWCC’s expansion of its services to remote areas.
“Thanks to AWCC for launching 3G service for us. Previously, I used to pay 250 afghanis for 1GB using satellite internet,” said a resident of Chora district in Uruzgan.
“Thanks God our problems have been resolved. Ninety percent of our communication is now through internet,” said a resident of Dawlat Shah district in Laghman.
AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.
IEA imposes strict dress codes on the few girls schools still open
Biden to visit Asia next month to build united front on N.Korea, Russia
Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat
Afghanistan among the ‘worst of the worst’ in violating religious freedom: US panel
Some N.Koreans find ways around govt smartphone controls, report says
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
-
World4 days ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
-
Business4 days ago
IEA orders ministries to prioritize ‘generation of power through coal’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
-
Featured4 days ago
Fences go up around apartment buildings as China tightens Shanghai lockdown