Afghanistan among most corrupt countries: SIGAR

(Last Updated On: July 1, 2020)

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most corrupt, poor, and least educated countries, even after 18 years of military and economic support from the United States and coalition forces.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan’s Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), along with its $ 1 billion aid to Afghanistan, says Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest and most corrupt countries, and according to the World Bank reports, Afghanistan will need at least $ 4.6 billion to $ 8.2 billion until 2024.

“After 18 years of US and coalition military support and economic largesse to the Afghan government and people, Afghanistan remains as one of the poorest, least educated and most corrupt countries in the world,” said John Sepco, a senior U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

Although the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is concerned about the post-peace Afghan economy, he once again shows that the US government is spending billions of dollars.

“At $ 137 billion and counting, Afghanistan has become the most expensive reconstruction project in the history of the United States,” said Seppko.

Earlier, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction spoke of the loss of money in the Afghan government, which was rejected by the Afghan government.