Afghanistan among most corrupt countries: SIGAR
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most corrupt, poor, and least educated countries, even after 18 years of military and economic support from the United States and coalition forces.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan’s Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), along with its $ 1 billion aid to Afghanistan, says Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest and most corrupt countries, and according to the World Bank reports, Afghanistan will need at least $ 4.6 billion to $ 8.2 billion until 2024.
“After 18 years of US and coalition military support and economic largesse to the Afghan government and people, Afghanistan remains as one of the poorest, least educated and most corrupt countries in the world,” said John Sepco, a senior U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
Although the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is concerned about the post-peace Afghan economy, he once again shows that the US government is spending billions of dollars.
“At $ 137 billion and counting, Afghanistan has become the most expensive reconstruction project in the history of the United States,” said Seppko.
Earlier, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction spoke of the loss of money in the Afghan government, which was rejected by the Afghan government.
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
The Lower House of the Afghan parliament approved on Wednesday the extra budget for the Coronavirus crisis in the country.
The lawmakers, however, had rejected the budget but the government resent the draft to the House after bringing some minor changes in it.
The Finance and Budget Commission of the parliament says the national budget was 428 billion AFN, but the government has added another 21 billion AFN.
“In the first amend draft 428.380 billion AFN included all the budget. But the budget raised to 449 billion AFN of which 30 billion is allocated to contain the coronavirus, “Abdul Rauf Anami, a member of the commission said.
Meanwhile, joint parliamentary commissions rejected the government’s amended draft to increase operative funds and transfer funds from many development projects to the Coronavirus budget.
“In areas where additional money was offered, we rejected it, for example, a 1.7 billion AFN for operational units, transferring three hundred and fifty million AFN to the provinces,” said Mir Afghan Safi, head of the Finance and Budget Commission. “It was difficult to monitor, and all the commissions have accepted the amendment of the parliament and it is an agreement.”
Finally, the House of Representatives put the budget document to fight the coronavirus on a vote by adding the amendments of the commissions of the House.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The government’s proposed amendments to fight the coronavirus and the accidental amendments of the commissions are to be put on vote… It is approved with a majority of for votes and five against votes.”
However, members of the House of Representatives emphasize that they will closely monitor how the budget would be utilized to fight the coronavirus, as any corruption in this regard could lead to people’s death.
Ghani doubts Taliban commitment to peace
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban has increased attacks against the Afghan forces following signing the Doha agreement with the United States.
Ghani visited Logar on Wednesday morning, leading a high-level government delegation to review the situation in the province.
During a meeting with provincial officials and tribal elders in the province, Ghani said the Taliban yet to stop violence against Afghan forces and that the group is not committed to bringing peace in the country.
President Ghani acknowledges that there are challenges to the peace process, but says these challenges will not stop people to achieve the peace.
“I want the bloodshed to end in the country. On Eid, the whole world said 400 Taliban prisoners should be released, but the Afghan government agreed to release 200 prisoners. But if the Taliban continue the war,” said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. “The Afghan people will stand up against them.”
Ghani further said the current security situation in Logar is unacceptable; emphasizing that serious measures will be taken to ensure the security of the Kabul-Gardez highway as well as the Azra district route in the province.
“The security of Logar linked to the security of the Kabul-Gardiz highway. The security of all districts must be ensured. All security agencies have been instructed to pay attention to this issue.”
Meanwhile, a number of Logar Provincial Council members say that the central government has neglected infrastructure, health, education, and security projects in the province. They called on the president to live up to his commitments.
President also pledged to invest in chromite extraction mine in the southeast of the country.
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Twenty-eight Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
A COVID-19 updates surveillance released on Wednesday by the ministry shows that the death cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Nangarhar (2), Balkh (1), and Maidan Wardak (1).
It brings the total death fatalities to 774 in the country.
Meanwhile, 319 new confirmed cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as follows: Kabul 133, Herat 42, Kandahar 10, Balkh 8, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 14, Baghlan 5, Badghis 11, Logar 3, Wardak 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 1, Daikundi 56, Farah 21, Panjsher 1, Zabul 1.
The Health Ministry said that the total affected people reached to 31,836 in Afghanistan.
The surveillance indicates that 1,520 patients have recovered their health and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,651.
There are 10,498,090 cases tested positive worldwide, with 511,851 deaths and 5,374,764 recoveries.
