Afghanistan amid 10 poorest countries in the world

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2020)

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction – SIGAR – in their latest report stated Afghanistan as one of the poorest countries in the world.

The report indicates that 55 percent of the Afghans live with less than $1 income per day. The SIGAR in the report underlines that four decades of war have brutally damaged the people.

“The poor people of Afghanistan spend only $8 on health annually. Four decades of war has badly damaged the people, as 55 percent of the Afghans are under the poverty line,” says SIGAR in a statement.

Although the USA and its allies have spent billions of dollars on terrorism and economic development of Afghanistan, the country is still among the poorest in the world.

The Ministry of Economy reported that out of 55 percent under the poverty line, 52 percent of them are living in monetary poverty, and more than 44 percent are living in food poverty.

This comes as Afghanistan is one of the richest countries in terms of having untouched mines and minerals. SIGAR underlines that the achievements in the fields of health, education, women’s rights, and girls should be conserved.

Also, SIGAR suggests further development in the fields of health, education, and women’s rights in the remote areas of the country.