Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2022)

Afghanistan’s ministry of interior said Tuesday night that it has largely suppressed Daesh (ISIS-K) in the country and “eliminated the terrorist organization by 98 percent”.

The statement came on the heels of claims by Iran that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was not safeguarding Afghans, especially the Shiite community, from attacks by the group.

In response, the IEA said Daesh is no longer considered a serious threat in Afghanistan.

“The forces of the Islamic Emirate are trying to thwart the group’s sinister efforts and destroy their last hideouts, and yet the concerns of neighboring countries are not serious,” the statement said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said this week that the Islamic Emirate is unable to provide security to Afghanistan’s citizens, specifically to the Shiite minority, and said Iran will step forward in fighting Daesh.

“This governing body is unable to provide security. We will be pioneers in the fight against terrorist groups and Daesh. We have no minority in Afghanistan, we have tribes who share in the future of Afghanistan, so let me remind you of the definite responsibility of the Afghan governing body, and I regret that that governing body failed to provide security in some areas,” Khatibzadeh said .

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh stated that the situation in Afghanistan, and the safety of all ethnic and religious groups, is important to Iran.

Khatibzadeh also stated that Iran is ready to share its experience in the fight against Daesh with the IEA.

This comes after a spate of recent bombings in a number of provinces, including Kabul, that have mostly targeted the Shiite community. Dozens have been killed in these explosions.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that Daesh has no military presence in Afghanistan and that the group, which intended to fight in Afghanistan, has been severely repressed.