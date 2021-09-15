Afghan women’s soccer team arrives in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2021)

With just hours to go for the start of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ Lithuania 2021, anticipation is building among futsal fans across the world.

Matches will be held at three host arenas across the country – Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda – and fans can follow the tournament on Ariana Television, after Ariana Television Network secured the broadcasting rights.

The first match will be aired on Sunday night on Ariana Television at 9.30pm. This match, as part of the opening ceremony, will see hosts Lithuania take on Venezuela.

Twenty four national teams will take part in the tournament and the final is set to be played at Kaunas Arena on October 3.

Defending champions Argentina will begin their campaign against USA in Vilnius on Tuesday, while record five-time champions Brazil kick off their bid to win a first crown since 2012 against Vietnam in Klaipėda on Monday.

From the other European teams, two-time champions Spain will attempt to bring back the title to Europe for the first time since 2004. They will play their first match in Klaipėda against Paraguay.

Portugal will make their debut against Thailand and the Football Union of Russia will play Egypt in their first match.

Afghanistan’s neighbors Iran and Uzbekistan both secured spots in this year’s tournament.

Iran will face Serbia on Tuesday in their Group F match, while Uzbekistan will face Guatemala in their Group B match on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters this week, Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Rakhmatov said their match against Guatemala will be a challenge.

“We have never played against Guatemala and we are unfamiliar with them. As for the other two sides, we have had experiences with Russia and we know their game. Egypt are no strangers for us as we met them in a recent international championship in Thailand (winning 4-0).”