Afghan Women Deprived of Their All Rights – Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2018)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami says Afghan women have been deprived of their all kinds of rights and that the “enemies” are attempting to steal their identity and have “Intellectual and moral” influence on them.

Speaking at the third session of the religious scholars meeting, Hekmatyar stressed that the Afghan Ulema can play an active role in national issues and that their presence could be essential in resolving the ongoing crisis in the country.

“Thereafter, the religious scholars will not only have an active presence in all the issues and movements but can also take final decisions in every case. No power will have the courage to object,” he said.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami, meanwhile, said that Afghan women have been deprived of their rights and that enemies are seeking to have “Intellectual and moral” influence on them.

“They have been deprived of their all rights. on the other hand, the enemies are trying to steal their identity and use them as a tool to fancy men and to be under their Intellectual and moral influence,” Hekmatyar said.

Hekmatyar said that Afghanistan suffers from a 40-year-old war imposed by “the enemies”, urging the religious scholars to put aside their dissensions and focus more on the key issues.