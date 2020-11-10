Featured
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
A 33-year-old Afghan policewoman was left blind after gunmen attacked her in Ghazni for “working”, police confirmed.
Khatera said the last thing she saw was three men on a motorcycle who then shot at her and stabbed her in the eyes with a knife.
Speaking to Reuters, Khatera said when she woke up in hospital everything was dark.
“I asked the doctors, why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” she said.
Both Khatera and local authorities blame the incident on Taliban insurgents who they say were following a tip-off from her father – who was vehemently opposed to her working outside the home.
Khatera had only worked for the Ghazni police in the crime branch for a few months but had always dreamed of having a career, Reuters reported.
“I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” she told Reuters.
Rights activists have said the attack on Khatera is indicative of a growing trend against women having jobs.
Khatera said she had tried to convince her father to let her work outside the home for years – but to no avail. Eventually, Khatera’s husband agreed to allow her to join the police force.
But, according to Reuters, her father continued to oppose the idea.
Khatera’s dream as a child was to work outside the home and after years of trying to convince her father, to no avail, she was able to find support from her husband.
But her father, she said, did not give up on his opposition.
“Many times, as I went to duty, I saw my father following me … he started contacting the Taliban in the nearby area and asked them to prevent me from going to my job,” she said.
She said that he provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID card to prove she worked for police and that he had called her throughout the day she was attacked, asking for her location.
Ghazni’s police spokesman confirmed they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been taken into custody. Reuters was unable to reach him directly for comment.
A Taliban spokesman meanwhile told Reuters it was a family matter and they were not involved.
Khatera and her family, including five children, are now in hiding in Kabul.
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.
Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”.
According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.
According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.
Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.
COVID-19
Sharp spike in infections sees COVID-19 tally hit 50 million mark
As a second wave sweeps across Europe, the global tally of COVID-19 infections topped the 50 million mark on Sunday.
According to a Reuters tally, the second wave of the virus in the past 30 days has accounted for a quarter of the total.
The United States has been particularly hard hit with over 100,000 new cases reported each day. A surge in infections in Europe also contributed to the spike in overall numbers.
Reuters reported that the latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the disease.
However, as Reuters states, the pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans.
The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.
Reuters reported that in Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday.
Featured
Biden calls on Americans to unite, says it’s time to heal
Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump to become the next US president told Americans overnight in his victory speech he was a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a country gripped by a pandemic and economic and social turmoil.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said in a victory speech close to his Delaware home, “and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”
Biden crossed the winning line with 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.
Trump however refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting, VOA reported.
But Biden used his acceptance speech as an olive branch to those who did not vote for him, telling Trump voters that he understood their disappointment but said: “Let’s give each other a chance.”
“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again, to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” he said. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”
Biden’s victory was a rejection of Trump’s divisive leadership. However, the president-elect inherits a deeply divided nation that is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, black woman and woman of Asian descent, to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the US faces a reckoning on racial justice, VoA reported.
The California senator will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US government.
Harris introduced Biden at their evening victory celebration as “a president for all Americans” who would look to rebuild a nation so deeply divided.
“Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before,” Harris told Americans. “You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth … you ushered in a new day for America.”
However, all indications point towards Trump not giving up easily with media reports pointing towards a potentially turbulent transfer of power.
Overnight Trump said his campaign would take legal action and in a tweet that was all in caps stated: “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.” Twitter however immediately flagged it as misleading.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George HW Bush in 1992.
