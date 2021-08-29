Latest News
Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain
An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.
Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres in Kuwaiti airspace, Reuters reported.
Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.
The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.
This is the second Afghan woman to give birth during the evacuation process from Afghanistan.
The first woman was an Afghan mother who gave birth moments after landing in Germany on 21 August.
The US Air Mobility Command said in a series of tweets later that “medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helped an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.”
“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.”
Latest News
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
The Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is in Afghanistan and currently holding meetings with other group leaders, sources told Ariana News on Sunday.
According to the sources, Akhundzada has been in southern Kandahar for the last four days.
Sources said the group’s leader is holding meetings with other Taliban leaders about the situation in Afghanistan and the formation of the future political system.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that efforts are underway to form an inclusive political system in Afghanistan.
He stated that Taliban leaders and Afghan politicians are trying to form a system in which all ethnic groups are represented.
“All people will be included in the new system. Talks with all politicians are underway in this regard,” Stanikzai said.
Latest News
US troops begin withdrawal from Kabul airport
U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Saturday, as the evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital entered the final stages.
President Joe Biden sent thousands of troops to the airport as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan earlier this month to help evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other foreigners desperate to flee.
At the peak of the deployment there were 5,800 U.S. troops securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, where an unprecedented airlift operation is set to end by Tuesday.
After a U.S. official told Reuters there were fewer than 4,000 troops left at the airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed to reporters at a briefing that the withdrawal had begun. He declined to say how many service members remained.
U.S. officials have said that as troops are flown out there is increasing concern about the threat posed to the airport by militants from the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) group, with a focus on rocket attacks and vehicle-borne explosives.
Following an Islamic State suicide bombing on Thursday that killed scores of Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. troops, the U.S. military launched a drone strike on Friday that it said targeted members of the group in Nangarhar Province.
U.S. Army Major General William Taylor, from the military’s Joint Staff, told the briefing two “high-profile” ISIS-K planners and facilitators were killed and another wounded.
The Pentagon declined to give further details, Reuters reported.
The White House said 2,000 people were taken out of Kabul between 12 noon and midnight on Saturday, appearing to have slowed from the 6,800 people evacuated in the previous 24 hours, Bloomberg reported.
According to the report the White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a total of 113,500 were airlifted out of Kabul since Aug. 14.
Latest News
Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan after evacuating 15,000 people
Britain’s last military flight left Kabul late on Saturday after evacuating more than 15,000 people in the two weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of British military presence in the country.
“The final flight carrying UK Armed Forces personnel has left Kabul,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.
Britain on Friday had said its evacuation mission would end within hours and that its military would be unable to fly out any Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement who had not already entered Kabul airport, Reuters reported.
“We should be proud of our armed forces, welcoming to those coming for a better life and sad for those left behind,” Defence Minister Ben Wallace said after the final British flight.
Britain was at Washington’s side from the start of the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan that overthrew the then-ruling Taliban in punishment for harbouring the al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Britain has also suspended embassy operations in Afghanistan.
Wallace estimated on Friday that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who had worked with Britain and were eligible for resettlement would not make it out by air, and pledged to help them if they could leave by land.
General Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, told the BBC on Saturday that the total would be in the “high hundreds.”
Johnson discussed the Afghanistan situation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, when the two leaders agreed that the Group of Seven rich nations should take a common approach to dealing with any future Taliban government.
“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights,” Johnson’s office said.
