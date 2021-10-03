Sport
Afghan wheelchair basketball star debuts in Spain after fleeing Kabul
The captain of the Afghan women’s wheelchair basketball team made her debut for her new Spanish side on Saturday to cheers and applause just over a month after fleeing Kabul.
Nilofar Bayat, 28, and her husband Ramesh Naik Zai, 27, were offered the chance to play for Bidaideak Bilbao BSR, a wheelchair basketball team in the northern city of Bilbao.
They arrived in Madrid from Kabul on August 20 on a flight with 100 other refugees thanks to efforts by the Spanish government and the Spanish Basketball Federation.
It was the first time Bayat had played on a mixed team. On Saturday, she was the only woman playing for Bidaideak Bilbao BSR in the side’s friendly match against Fundacion Vital Zuzenak.
Bayat rolled onto the court to a standing ovation from the crowd. Afterwards, she and her husband were presented with flowers.
“It’s very nice, I can’t hold my tears, they are very kind,” she said after finishing the game.
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in Portugal, she hopes to pursue her dream of playing soccer professionally – and perhaps meeting her idol, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Reuters reported.
Sarah was one of several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad who fled their country in fear after the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in August.
Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.
“I’m free,” she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she visited Lisbon’s landmark Belem Tower on the River Tagus with her mother and teammates.
“My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo – and I want to be a big business woman here in Portugal,” she said.
She hoped to go back home one day but only if she can live freely, read the report.
Her mother, who requested that Reuters did not use their surname, had experienced first-hand a previous era of Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] rule from 1996 to 2001. She is less optimistic they will ever be able to return.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leaders have promised to respect women’s rights but under their first government, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
A senior Islamic Emirate official said after the Aug. 15 takeover that women would probably not be allowed to play sport because it was “not necessary” and their bodies might be exposed.
“The reason we took on this mission (to evacuate the team) was to ensure they can aspire and play the sport they love,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, captain of the Afghanistan women’s senior national team, who flew to Lisbon on Wednesday to surprise the youth team players.
From her home in Canada, where she works as assistant soccer coach at a local university, Muhtaj has been in touch with the girls throughout the evacuation process, codenamed Operation Soccer Balls. It managed to rescue a total of 80 people – the female youth team and family members, including babies.
According to the Reuters report they landed in Portugal on Sept. 19.
When Muhtaj showed up on Wednesday night, the girls were ecstatic. They hugged. Some could not hold back the tears.
“They been through so much, so many challenges,” Muhtaj said. “They were just resilient and they were able to make it happen.”
One relative, 25-year-old Zaki Rasa, recalled the chaos at the Kabul airport, where he spent three anguished days. He is now delighted to be in Portugal and wants to continue his studies.
“There is some uncertainty about the future,” he said. “The important thing is that we are safe.”
Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (September 29), Reuters reported.
Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.
While acknowledging disappointment among international fans who will not be able to attend, the IOC welcomed the decision to have Chinese spectators after the Tokyo games in July were held with empty stadiums due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the IOC said among the Beijing safety principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.
This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.
All domestic and international participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said, Reuters reported.
Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.
China on Wednesday said 1.05 billion people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India
A threat to New Zealand’s cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan’s information Minister said on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan last week citing a security threat. New Zealand Cricket said they were aware of a “specific and credible” threat but did not give details, Reuters reported.
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the threat had come via an email.
“This email was generated from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore,” Chaudhry told reporters in Pakistan’s capital.
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nuclear-armed neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan and India regularly blame each other for acts of violence, charges each government denies.
Chaudhry added that the West Indies team, due to arrive in December, had also been sent a threat that he said was fake.
Shunned by all after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan have been trying to woo back top international teams.
New Zealand’s withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan’s hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men’s and women’s tours.
