Afghan War Is Not an Internal Issue: Atmar

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, an Afghan presidential candidate on Monday said that the ongoing war in Afghanistan is not an internal issue and we should not seek an internal solution to end it.

Speaking at the Afghan Peace Conference titled “Lahore Process” in Pakistan, Atmar said that a regional and international consensus is needed for peace in Afghanistan.

He added that a peace agreement that does not preserve the right of the people is not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Atmar called on Pakistan to support the Afghan peace process and pave the way for an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Recently, dozens of Afghan politicians including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Atta Mohammad Noor, Chairman of High Peace Council Karim Khalili, Second Deputy Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq, and Hanif Atmar attended at a conference in Lahore city of Pakistan.

In the inaugural ceremony of the conference on Saturday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurishi said Pakistan is committed in its efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.