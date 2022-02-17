Latest News
Afghan war crimes suspect says he is a victim of mistaken identity
A 76-year-old Afghan man accused of being the commander of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul in the 1980s, where he allegedly abused political opponents, on Wednesday told The Hague court it was a case of mistaken identity.
“I am not the person that you are talking about,” the suspect, who said he did not remember his own name but was identified in court as Abdul Rafief, told judges.
According to the charges summarized by the judges, Rafief is accused of living in the Netherlands under a false name and that he is actually Abdul Razaq Arif who served as commander of the Pul-e-Charki prison between 1983 and 1990, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed government was fighting a guerrilla war against mujahideen at the time, following the Soviet invasion in 1979.
Prosecutors say Rafief was responsible for political prisoners in the jail, who were allegedly held in inhumane conditions in the facility. Guards under his command allegedly beat, tortured and executed prisoners, Reuters reported.
During the hearing Rafief referred all questions from the judges about his identity to his lawyers and said he was ill, dizzy and could not remember anything.
Rafief came to the Netherlands seeking asylum in 2001 and has become a Dutch national. He is being tried under “universal jurisdiction” principles, which say suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity can be prosecuted abroad if they cannot be tried in the country where they were allegedly committed.
The Netherlands has already successfully tried three high ranking officials of the Afghan military intelligence service for similar crimes in the same period in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Hamid Karzai criticises US move to use Afghan assets for aid and 9/11 victims
Former president Hamid Karzai has criticized the Biden administration for its decision to split Afghanistan’s frozen assets between 9/11 victims and aid for the country.
Biden on Friday ordered Afghanistan’s $7 billion in foreign reserves, held by the US, to be released and divided.
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Karzai said the funds “belong to the Afghan people”. He also said he believed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would eventually allow girls to return to school, since doing so is “absolutely necessary for the well-being” of Afghanistan.
Karzai urged the Biden administration to rescind the decision to allocate half the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks. He said the money belonged to the Afghan people and that it was “wrong” to use it for other purposes.
He also said that before any international recognition of the IEA takes place, Afghans from all walks of life need to come together to discuss the future of the country.
Karzai said he and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had formally asked the IEA to call a traditional Loya Jirga.
The former leader said there should be “no compromise” about the full return of girls to school and women to the workplace. However, he expressed confidence that the IEA would indeed allow girls to return to school.
Latest News
US court to make final decision on use of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
The White House said Tuesday that a court will make the final decision on Afghanistan Central Bank’s assets that US President Joe Biden ordered be partly used to compensate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that no funds can be transferred until the courts make a ruling.
Defending Biden’s decision, Psaki stated that the president was trying to pave the way for some of the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan.
“What the president was trying to do was enable certain US-based assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to be used to benefit the Afghan people,” said Psaki, adding “otherwise it would have been held — right? — and that money wouldn’t have been going.”
“And so, that’s why we saw — and he took a proactive step to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of those assets for the benefit of the Afghan people and Afghanistan’s future.”
“As you know, many US victims of terrorism, including the relatives of victims who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks have brought claims against the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and are pursuing these assets in federal court,” she said.
Psaki added that more than $3.5 billion in assets are going to remain in the United States and are subject to the ongoing litigation.
“What I think it’s important for people to know and understand is he took this proactive step to sign the executive order in an effort to try to provide some of this funding to the Afghan people,” she said.
Latest News
US special envoy says dialogue with IEA has been ‘honest and productive’
US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West has said discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have been productive and that talks on ISIS (Daesh) have been more candid.
Speaking at the US Institute for Peace, West described discussions with the IEA as “relatively honest and productive” and that conversations regarding counterterrorism and Daesh have “become more honest and more candid”.
“I believe that the Taliban (IEA) are sincere in their efforts to contain [ISIS-Khorasan Province],” West said.
West also stated that “the Taliban (IEA) has no interest in co-operating with the United States when it comes to fulfilment of their commitments to the Doha agreement”, which required the group to cut ties with Al Qaeda.
In addition, he acknowledged “positive statements from Taliban (IEA) leaders about a readiness to see the enrolment of women and girls at all levels across large swaths of the country after [the holiday of] Nowruz” next month. However he cautioned that “statements are not enough”.
Still, he said it is “encouraging that the Taliban (IEA) have said they will support an independent verification mechanism” to ensure girls and women are actually enrolled in educational institutions in the country.
“The Taliban (IEA) will make the decision to enrol women and girls at all levels not out of a response to international pressure at all,” said West adding that “this is a genuine domestic Afghan demand and a basic human right that we hear from across the country.”
West also said he had discussed the issue of the frozen reserves and US President Joe Biden’s decision with several Afghan economists as well as officials who had served in the central bank and finance ministry under the defunct US-backed government.
“The consistent opinion that I hear is that it would be not a good use of these resources to channel them through the United Nations and for humanitarian assistance,” said West.
“Rather, this $3.5bn represents the potential recapitalization of a future central bank, and that is recognized, and the future recapitalization of the financial system.”
He noted the Taliban (IEA) will have no input in deciding how to use the money, but said “professional Afghans” would be involved in the decision-making process.
The freeze on federal reserves has prompted Afghan banks to limit withdrawals, further compounding the cash crisis and driving up the cost of food and consumer goods amid a drought.
