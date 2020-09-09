Featured
Afghan vice president survives targeted explosion against his convoy
At least two people have been killed and 12 injured in an explosion that targeted Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy in the heart of Kabul city early Wednesday.
Saleh survived the explosion but three of his bodyguards were wounded.
The incident happened shortly after 7.30am in Taimani, a largely residential area close to Kabul’s diplomatic zone.
Saleh’s son, Ebad Saleh, wrote on Twitter that he had been with his father “when our vehicle was targeted. I assure you he’s fine and everybody is fine.”
A spokesman for Saleh’s office Razwan Murad wrote on Facebook: “Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed.”
Health ministry officials said two bodies and seven injured have been transported to the hospital so far.
Trump expected to announce US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a further reduction in American troops in Afghanistan in the coming days.
A senior administration official told reporters late Tuesday that Trump will first announce a drawdown of troops from Iraq on Wednesday and in a few days he will make the announcement on Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Following a recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the numbers are now down to 8,600 but recent comments by senior officials indicate Trump will reduce the number of troops to between 4,000 and 5,000 by end November.
The Pentagon said in August that its goal was to get down to fewer than 5,000 troops as per an agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February.
Trump also stated in an interview with Axios that the White House aimed to reach 4,000 to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan by the November presidential election.
Under the US-Taliban deal, all foreign troops must leave the country by the spring of 2021, in exchange for security commitments from the militants.
Trump, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls ahead of the November 3 election, has previously promised to bring troops home in a bid to end what he has called America’s endless wars.
Saleh releases video, assures the public he survived with only minor injuries
With his left hand bandaged, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh issued a video message on Facebook Wednesday shortly after the attempt on his life and assured the public he was fine and had sustained only minor injuries.
Saleh’s convoy of vehicles were targeted in an IED explosion shortly after 7.30am in Taimani, a residential area, close to the diplomatic zone in the heart of Kabul.
Concerned officials immediately visited Saleh at his office after the incident, including Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation.
The vice president had been on his way to his office at the time of the incident and had been with his son, Ebad Saleh.
In the video, Saleh said my son and I “sustained slight burn injuries on our face as the vehicle’s glass melted and I received minor injury on my hand.”
But “some of my brave bodyguards were wounded and were taken to NDS hospital.”
Saleh condemned the incident which he said had caused loss of lives of people at the scene and financial losses to people in the area.
The Taliban said in a tweet that they were not responsible for the explosion.
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan enabling Indian airlines and Afghanistan’s Ariana Airline to operate services between the two countries.
In an advisory posted on their website Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation stated there will however be some restrictions.
Those who will be able to fly to India from Afghanistan include Indians stranded in Afghanistan, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders in possession of Afghanistan passports and foreigners, including diplomats, holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.
From India to Afghanistan, passengers allowed to travel are Afghan nationals/residents and foreign nationals in possession of a valid Afghan visa.
Secondly, any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for the country will be allowed to travel.
However, the advisory stated that the onus will also be on airlines to ensure there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan before issuing a ticket or boarding pass.
Transport or travel bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
