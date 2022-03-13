Sport
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Javid Basharat, Afghanistan’s third UFC fighter, defeated his American rival in his first UFC fight night on Saturday in the United States.
This is his first fight with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.
Basharat is twenty-six years old and has entered the cage eleven times in the past. He won all eleven fights.
This was his 12th finish in his fighting career and he remains undefeated.
UFC Fight Night event was held at UFC APEX on Saturday March 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Besharat is the third Afghan to be part of UFC and follows in the footsteps of Bahadorzadeh and Nusrat Haghparast.
Currently, Nusrat Haghparast and Javid Besharat are UFC fighters.
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
An ACB delegation led by Chairman Mirwais Ashraf met top management officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board recently and discussed strengthening ties between the two cricket bodies and the need for more matches with the senior men’s teams and technical support between countries.
Both parties agreed to arrange bilateral cricket series for age-level teams on a regular basis. The parties also discussed more matches between the two countries including multi-format series on a home and away basis in the future.
In addition, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has offered to host Afghanistan’s home games, when possible. The BCB has also shown great interest in providing technical support to Afghanistan in any required area.
The Afghan delegation also thanked their BCB counterparts for hosting and providing excellent facilities for the Afghan national team during their recent tournament to Bangladesh.
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder says on Instagram he is ‘joining the Muslim family’
Superstar Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf announced on Friday that he had converted to Islam.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder made the announcement on his Instagram profile, saying: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”
“I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in depth the meaning of Islam.
“I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”
Considered one of the most successful players in Uefa Champions League history, Seedorf is the only footballer to have won the Champions League with three different clubs, Reuters reported.
The hardworking and versatile midfielder – who speaks at least six languages – played in the Dutch national team 87 times and played in three Uefa European Football Championships and the 1998 Fifa World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 2nd T20I on Saturday to level the two-match series 1-1.
Sent to bowl first by Bangladesh who won the toss, Afghanistan restricted the hosts to 115-9 in 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai shined with the ball as they claimed three wickets each.
Afghanistan chased down the target in 17.4 overs, with Hazratullah Zazai scoring unbeaten 59, his third T20I fifty. Usman Ghani followed with 47.
For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 30.
It was the last match in Afghanistan’s tour to Bangladesh that included also a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh had won that series 2-1.
