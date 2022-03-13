Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2022)

Javid Basharat, Afghanistan’s third UFC fighter, defeated his American rival in his first UFC fight night on Saturday in the United States.

This is his first fight with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.

Basharat is twenty-six years old and has entered the cage eleven times in the past. He won all eleven fights.

This was his 12th finish in his fighting career and he remains undefeated.

UFC Fight Night event was held at UFC APEX on Saturday March 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Besharat is the third Afghan to be part of UFC and follows in the footsteps of Bahadorzadeh and Nusrat Haghparast.

Currently, Nusrat Haghparast and Javid Besharat are UFC fighters.