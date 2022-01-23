Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2022)

Afghanistan beat the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series in Doha on Friday.

Hashmatullah Shahidi produced a match-winning half-century on debut as Afghanistan ODI captain.

Shahidi, batting at No. 4, struck four fours and two sixes as he shepherded the innings all the way through to the 50th over. He had the experienced Rahmat Shah for support, the right-hand batter scoring 70 off 102 balls.

Shahidi’s knock, worth 73 runs in 94 balls, rescued a faltering innings, and once there was a total of 222 for 8 on the board, Afghanistan’s star bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, put the squeeze on Netherlands and beat them by 36 runs.

Rashid claimed three wickets and effected a run-out with his 3/31 while Shahidi, with his fighting 73 runs, was man of the match.

Yamin Ahmadzai grabbed 2/34 while Mujeeb ur Rehman picked up 2/39 for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan now lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0, and have also added 10 more points to their tally at the ICC CWC Super League.

Afghanistan now carries 40 points from four games they have played.

The 2nd match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.