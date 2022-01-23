Sport
Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs
Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 109 runs in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago.
The win saw Afghanistan finish in second spot in Group C, with Pakistan taking the top spot.
Both Afghanistan and Zimbabwe had identical results in the tournament in their previous two matches as both sides had won against Papua New Guinea but lost to Pakistan in their group matches before Saturday’s game.
Following their win, Afghanistan has now advanced to the quarterfinals of the West Indies World Cup.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
Afghanistan beat the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series in Doha on Friday.
Hashmatullah Shahidi produced a match-winning half-century on debut as Afghanistan ODI captain.
Shahidi, batting at No. 4, struck four fours and two sixes as he shepherded the innings all the way through to the 50th over. He had the experienced Rahmat Shah for support, the right-hand batter scoring 70 off 102 balls.
Shahidi’s knock, worth 73 runs in 94 balls, rescued a faltering innings, and once there was a total of 222 for 8 on the board, Afghanistan’s star bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, put the squeeze on Netherlands and beat them by 36 runs.
Rashid claimed three wickets and effected a run-out with his 3/31 while Shahidi, with his fighting 73 runs, was man of the match.
Yamin Ahmadzai grabbed 2/34 while Mujeeb ur Rehman picked up 2/39 for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan now lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0, and have also added 10 more points to their tally at the ICC CWC Super League.
Afghanistan now carries 40 points from four games they have played.
The 2nd match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.
Sport
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
Pakistan U19 team beat Afghanistan by 24 runs on Thursday to qualify for Quarter Finals in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in West Indies.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan U19s.
Afghan cricketers fought hard after Pakistan set a target of 240 runs in 50 overs. Bilal Sayedi smashed 42 runs off 81 balls including three boundaries and a six followed by Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai scoring 39 with the help of two boundaries and as many sixes.
For Pakistan, Awais and Qasim, Maaz Sadaqat bagged a wicket as the country managed to restrict Afghanistan to 215-9.
Abdul Faseeh and Mohammad Shehzad also played well for Pakistan by scoring 60 runs together for the second wicket partnership.
For Afghanistan, Izharulhaq Naveed took three wickets while Naveed Zadran and Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets each.
Afghanistan team had won its first match by 135 runs against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday night.
Afghanistan was bowled out for 200 runs in 38.2 overs with captain Suliman Safi smashing 62 runs off 76 balls.
Chasing a target of 201 runs, Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 65 in 20.5 overs.
Sport
Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea by 135 Runs at U19 ICC World Cup
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 team were on form on Tuesday night when they took on Papua New Guinea in the West Indies in their first match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.
With a massive victory against their Group C opponents, the Afghan team, which won by 135 runs, will now be hoping to build a winning run in the tournament.
Afghanistan were bowled out for 200 runs in 38.2 overs with captain Suliman Safi smashing 62 runs off 76 balls.
Ijas Ahmadzai also made a noteworthy contribution, hitting 45 in 50 balls.
Chasing a target of 201 runs, Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 65 in 20.5 overs.
Isharulhaq Naveed was in fantastic form for Afghanistan and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad bagged two dismissals each.
