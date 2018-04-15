Afghan, Turkish Traders Hold Meeting in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2018 6:17 pm)

A high-ranking Turkish delegation led by the country’s Deputy Minister of Economy held a meeting with officials from Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) in Kabul on Sunday.

The two sides discussed opportunities for investment which are available in the two countries.

ACCI Deputy Head Khan Jaan Alokozay said that Turkish products have a good market in Afghanistan but joint investment between Afghan and Turkish traders will be a platform for the growth of business relations between the two countries.

“Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries supports investment by Turkish investors,” Alokozay said.

In addition, he urged Turkish government to provide the opportunity for Afghan goods in order to be exported to Turkey.

Meanwhile, ACCI’s International Relations Department Head Azarakhsh Hafizi asked for the establishment of a trading center for Afghan investors in Turkey and emphasized on the rehabilitation of the Lapis Lazuli corridor which connects Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey via road and rail.

At the same event, Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy Fatih Metin said that his country is willing to jointly invest in Afghanistan in the field of mines and energy sector.

He added that Afghanistan’s geographical location among the Central Asian countries and Turkey’s location close to the European countries have provided the opportunity for the two countries to enhance their business relations and reach more markets in the world.

The Turkish side has also promised to pave the way for the export of Afghan goods to Turkey.

Currently, the trade volume between Afghanistan and Turkey worth $120 million and both countries are willing to expand their cooperation in different aspects. Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah is expected to attend at the meeting of the Economic Commission between Afghanistan and Turkey which is to be held in May.