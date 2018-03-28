Afghan-Turk Maarif Schools’ Certificates to Have Int’l Credibility

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2018 9:37 am)

Afghanistan Country Director of Turkish Maarif Foundation Mr. Mucip Uludağ on Wednesday said that after taking over of Afghan Turk Schools by Turkish Maarif Foundation, the certificates of students who graduated from these schools will have international credibility in across the world.

“Unfortunately, the certificates of Afghan-Turk Cag Education (ATCE) Schools were not valid at the Organization of Islamic Countries who includes 59 countries. Because of that the graduated students could not continue their higher education in these countries. There was a victimization of students. But now Turkish Maarif Foundation is taking over the schools, therefore the graduated students can continue their higher education in Turkey and the other OIC countries,” said Mr. Uludağ.

“In return for control of the schools, Turkey has promised to double the number of Afghan-Turk Maarif Schools in Afghanistan, recruit new-highly qualified teachers, cut student fees, and offer more scholarships to Afghan students,” he added.

Turkish Maarif Foundation has recently taken over management of 12 schools and three education centers in Afghanistan run by an organization linked to cult leader Fethullah Gulen, responsible for a failed coup in 2016.