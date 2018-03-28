Afghan-Turk High Schools’ Certificates to Have Int’l Credibility

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2018 8:57 pm)

The Turkey’s state educational foundation Maarif has said that the certificates of Afghan-Turk high schools will have international credibility in all across the world.

“Unfortunately, the certificates of Afghan-Turk high schools were not globally recognized in the past. But now the graduated students can continue their higher education in all across the world,” said the general manager of Afghan-Turk schools in the country.

Turkey has recently taken control of 12 schools in Afghanistan run by an organization linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

In return for control of the schools, Turkey has promised to double the number of Turkish schools in Afghanistan, bring in new, highly qualified teachers, cut student fees, and offer more scholarships to Afghan students.

Afghan Turk International School & Colleges are members of a chain of Turkish educational institutions established in 1995 and believed to be run under the auspices of Afghan Turk International Cag Educational Foundation for the pursuit of excellence in education in Afghanistan.

Currently up to 8,000 students are enrolled at these schools, which has a teacher count of about 800.