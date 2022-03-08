Business
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
For the first time, Afghan trucks have been allowed to carry commercial goods to Central Asia.
Officials said Tuesday Afghan trucks can now carry goods to Uzbekistan and through it to other Central Asian countries.
“We are seeking to enhance trade relations between friendly country Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” Mawlawi Shoaib, head of imports and exports of Balkh customs, said during a ceremony that saw the first Afghan trucks leave for Uzbekistan through Hairatan port.
Shamsulhaq, a representative of AFSOTR company in Balkh, said that it was an honor for Afghans to see their cargo trucks being allowed to move to Central Asia.
Uzbekistan’s consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif city, also stressed the importance of expanding trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Jafar Fatayov, Uzbekistan’s consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif, said that they hope to soon start the railway project and extend the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power line, adding it would contribute greatly to the development of Afghanistan.
Afghan traders still unable to make foreign payments despite new license
Members of the Afghan private sector said on Monday that investors and traders are still not able to transfer money to other countries, despite the US having issued a new license for commercial transactions last week.
The US Treasury issued a new general license last week allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions.
The new license represents a shift in US policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by US sanctioned Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Haqqani Network leaders since they came into power in August, Reuters reported.
The Afghan traders said that they are not able to synchronize Afghanistan’s commercial ties with the markets in the world.
“We still have problems. I bought material worth US$60,000 in the US, but I can’t transfer the money. The US should stop being cruel to Afghans,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM).
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) officials meanwhile said that Afghan traders are facing enormous problems and that the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, needs to find a way to resolve these issues.
“Our expectation from the central banks is to solve the private sector’s problems, in order to prevent a crisis in the market,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI.
Da Afghanistan Bank officials said that they have accelerated efforts to solve the problems.
“Efforts underway to solve the problem and provide banking services for the private sector,” said Mohammad Sabir Mohmand, spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank.
Economic analysts also called on Da Afghanistan Bank to solve the private sectors’ problems.
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
More than 410,000 Chinese netizens have signed a joint letter by China’s Global Times newspaper urging the United States to return assets in full to Afghans immediately and unconditionally.
This comes after US President Joe Biden moved to divert $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets for humanitarian assistance and to the families of 9/11 victims.
China has repeatedly slammed US over its actions on the Afghan assets.
“Returning other people’s money in full is not a virtue of generosity, but a matter of course. Paying back half and deducting half of other people’s money is not gifting, but stealing,” China’s UN envoy, Zhang Jun, said at a UN Security Council on Wednesday.
“This is the simplest truth. What the US did is neither legal nor reasonable nor humane,” Zhang said, calling on the relevant countries to immediately and unconditionally return these assets to Afghans in full.
The diplomat said that the US’ act is a breach of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and property, and is a serious contravention of international law.
Afghanistan is at a crucial stage of reconstruction, which is working hard to improve its political structure, restore order in production and life, and actively conduct foreign exchanges and cooperation, Zhang said.
The international community should actively inject liquidity into Afghanistan, help the country restore its domestic market and economic system, reintegrate into regional and international economic cooperation, and embark on the path of peaceful development, Zhang said, adding any economic blockade or unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan should be stopped immediately.
He called on the international community to continue to adhere to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, enhance engagement with them through an equitable, rational and pragmatic approach.
Afghanistan can gradually achieve lasting peace and stability, eliminate the breeding ground of terrorism, and Afghan women and children achieve better development only in this way, according to Zhang.
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
Officials of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM) said on Tuesday that corruption and insecurity have been eradicated since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power last year but stated that the country was dealing with a severe economic crisis.
Officials said that one example is that of factories. According to them hundreds of manufacturing businesses have closed down due to the crisis.
The sudden collapse of the former government in August last year resulted in foreign donors cutting off all funding to Afghanistan, freezing of the country’s foreign reserves and imposition of economic sanctions.
Afghanistan, which has for the past 20 years been largely reliant on foreign funding, has been hit hard by these decisions which have contributed enormously to the current humanitarian crisis.
Chamber officials meanwhile said that international sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system have led to the closure of many factories.
“We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate, they are trying to promote domestic products and industries. Problems we have are because of international sanctions. The problem must be solved and Afghan money must be released,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, the deputy head of the ACIM.
Members of the Steel Association, which is a major electricity consumer in Afghanistan, said that they still have power supply problems but other issues, including the smuggling of raw materials, has been stopped.
“Our problems have decreased compared to the past. Our expectation is to decrease challenges regarding domestic products,” said Abdul Nasir Rishtia, a member of the Steel Association.
Economic analysts also called on the IEA to help Afghan traders expand the domestic markets.
