Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2022)

For the first time, Afghan trucks have been allowed to carry commercial goods to Central Asia.

Officials said Tuesday Afghan trucks can now carry goods to Uzbekistan and through it to other Central Asian countries.

“We are seeking to enhance trade relations between friendly country Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” Mawlawi Shoaib, head of imports and exports of Balkh customs, said during a ceremony that saw the first Afghan trucks leave for Uzbekistan through Hairatan port.

Shamsulhaq, a representative of AFSOTR company in Balkh, said that it was an honor for Afghans to see their cargo trucks being allowed to move to Central Asia.

Uzbekistan’s consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif city, also stressed the importance of expanding trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Jafar Fatayov, Uzbekistan’s consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif, said that they hope to soon start the railway project and extend the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power line, adding it would contribute greatly to the development of Afghanistan.