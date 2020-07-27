Business
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
Transit trade to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar seaport began on Sunday with a consignment of bulk cargo from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu Agency reported.
“The first transit consignment of bulk cargo through Gwadar to Afghanistan started today. Several consignments are lined up for coming days,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, on Twitter.
“We have crossed another milestone towards establishing our credentials as a transit city,” he added.
The ship carrying trade goods for Afghanistan anchored at the port, after which the goods were transported to Afghanistan after customs clearance, local broadcaster Geo News reported.
With its 600-kilometer coastline, Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which seeks to gain direct access to the Indian Ocean via Gwadar in line with its $64 billion Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
The economic corridor is hoped to provide China cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East and also earn Pakistan billions of dollars to provide transit facilities to the world’s second-largest economy.
On July 13, Islamabad reopened a key border crossing to resume exports from Afghanistan to India under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Anadolu Agency reported.
The 2010 bilateral trade agreement provides Afghan traders access to the eastern Wagah border with India, where Afghan goods are offloaded onto Indian trucks.
The agreement, however, does not permit Indian goods to be loaded onto trucks for transit back to Afghanistan.
Last month, Pakistan also reopened three key trade routes – the southwestern Chaman, northwestern Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings – for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.
Business
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year, the production of agricultural products and fresh fruit has increased by 25 percent compared to last year.
They consider the next two months important in the production and export of agricultural products and say that at the end of these two months, they will share the exact figures with the people.
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say agricultural production was low last year, but this year, agricultural production, especially in the fresh fruit sector, has increased significantly. According to them, they have worked a lot with farmers and gardeners in the capacity building sector this year.
“According to the reports of our local colleagues, it has been determined that our products have increased by 25% compared to last year,” said Akbar Rostami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Maldives.
The Chamber of Agriculture acknowledges the increase in agricultural products and says that now the Ministry of Commerce must find domestic and foreign markets for agricultural products.
“We accept that our products have increased, but serious measures must be taken for marketing,” said Mirwais Hajizadah, deputy director of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade says that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, trade in the country faced difficulties, but now they have been able to export agricultural products.
Jawad Dabir, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “At the beginning of the current fiscal year, we faced problems in the export sector, but now our exports are going to the markets of the countries in the region. Efforts are also being made to reach global markets.”
Economists are still critical of export policy, saying serious measures should be taken.
Business
ADB report states 70% of Afghan transit trade diverted through Iran
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a recent report that although Afghanistan has traditionally relied on Pakistan as a gateway to international shipping routes, recent trends indicate that 70 percent of Afghan transit trade is now diverted through Iran.
The ADB’s Corridor Performance Measurement and Monitoring (CPMM) Annual Report 2019, published this week, stated that Pakistan is still facing challenges in terms of removing barriers for road transport.
This shift away from Pakistan has been driven by lower costs from foreign ports and more attractive security deposit and detention tariffs for transit containers from shipping lines that operate at Iran’s seaports.
The report stated that in addition, diesel fuel in Iran ($0.06 per liter) is significantly less expensive than in Pakistan ($0.86 per liter), which provides an additional edge in terms of cost competitiveness.
Also, in the absence of a formal agreement with Pakistan, shippers and carriers face uncertainty in transit procedures, it added.
The report further stated that the CPMM trade facilitation indicator (TFIs) reported longer average border-crossing time, although relatively unchanged average border-crossing cost.
Total average transport cost showed an improvement, but both measures of speeds showed that trucks did not move as fast compared to 2018. The average border-crossing time between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased to 38.2 hours.
The time to cross Chaman was 60.1 hours, ranked as the most time-consuming border crossing point in 2019.
Peshawar took 45.8 hours and ranked the third most time-consuming, the report stated.
These samples were estimated from commercial shipments carrying goods destined for Afghanistan as well as Central Asia.
Following the approval of its National Transport Policy in 2018, Pakistan embarked on a series of reforms and initiatives to address structural inefficiencies and impediments, to increase exports through lowering cost and lead time of transportation.
The report recommended the implementation of the national single-window system and port community system (PCS) to reduce cargo dwell time in seaports.
It said better parking area design and queuing systems could improve efficiency and speed up border crossing.
Pakistan does not yet have a domestic regulation on the international carriage of goods on road, which is a fundamental condition to implement the Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR).
The report also stated that greater adoption of freight on rail and inland waterways would reduce freight costs and boost low-unit value exports such as agricultural produce.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have however reactivated talks on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010, which aims to attract transit from Central Asia to seaports south of Pakistan, the report stated.
Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
