Afghan traders see increase in exports to Pakistan

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2021)

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said on Monday that Pakistan has facilitated the export of Afghan goods and that shipments worth $200 million have been sent to Pakistan this week alone.

This comes after Sadiq Khan, the special envoy to Afghanistan, said in a letter that Pakistan will not collect duty tariffs on Afghan goods, in order to boost trade between the two countries.

PAJCCI said that tariffs on Afghan apples have not however been lifted and because of this Afghan traders have suffered serious losses.

“Our export levels to Pakistan have increased. We exported goods worth $200 million. Both countries should facilitate trade,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, head of PAJCCI.

Afghan exporters of fresh fruit meanwhile voiced concerns about some limitations regarding the export of goods to Pakistan and called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to remove restrictions.

“Pakistan has created some problems regarding our exports. Some of the problems have not been solved yet. Responsible institutions should solve the problems,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.