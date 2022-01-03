Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2022)

Afghanistan National Cricket Team on Monday left Kabul for Qatar to feature in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement that the three ODIs are scheduled to be held from 21st -25th January.

According to the statement, the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.

“Afghanistan will have a two-week-long preparation camp before taking on the Netherlands in the first ODI on 21st January. They will also play two more ODIs against the same opponents on 23rd and 25th January in the same venue respectively,” the statement said.

ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf met the Afghan squad led by Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of their departure.

Highlighting the importance of the matches, ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “All eyes are on direct qualification to the Cricket World Cup in 2023”.

“ACB is committed to providing all the facilities that the team needs,” Khan added.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023.

India, who are the hosts in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.