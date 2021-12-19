Sport
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team left Kabul on Sunday morning for the UAE where they will play in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside India, Pakistan and the UAE.
The Afghan Cricket Board said the team will have two days of practice sessions before their first official match against Pakistan on Thursday at the ICC Academy Oval 2. They will take on the UAE in their next game on Saturday at the ICC Academy Oval 1.
Their final match will be back at the ICC Academy Oval 2 when they face India in their last match of the group stage on December 27.
ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf said at a press conference before the team left that they were confident the team would perform well.
He also told the team that the “eyes of the nation” would be watching them.
Ashraf said the ACB would provide extra bonuses to the team depending on their performance. “We will also provide extra bonuses to the Man of the Match, the centurions, and the individuals who take five wickets,” he added.
The tournament starts on Thursday and runs through until December 31.
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Afghanistan will host Pakistan for a three-match One-day International series in 2023, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday.
The series will take place in February and March, but exact dates have not yet been released.
“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years.
“These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023,” a press release issued by the ACB said.
The ACB also stated that the team’s focus will be on playing limited-overs matches as major ICC events are scheduled for the next two years.
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
A humanitarian aid package worth $560,000 will be sent to members of the Olympic community in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) accepted an offer from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday following an Executive Board meeting with the IEA, the Afghan authorities had agreed to support the aid delivered by the organisation.
Bach said up to 2,000 people would benefit from the aid, which he claimed had come about as a result of “quiet diplomacy”.
The amount is around $265 per person, Bach added.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is set to help distribute the aid to people in Afghanistan.
“All of this will be coordinated with the National Olympic Committee and its elected office bearers to define the final list of beneficiaries,” Bach said.
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Afghanistan will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Qatar in January next year.
The three ODIs which are scheduled to be held late next month are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board, the three-match ODI series will begin on January 21st, with the second and third game set to be played on January 23rd and 25th respectively. All three games will be staged at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
Afghanistan has played only one series of three ODIs in the Super League, which was against Ireland earlier this year. Afghanistan won all three matches.
Afghanistan National cricket team will feature in seven three-match ODI series on home and away ground, including the upcoming home series against the Netherlands, followed by an away series against Zimbabwe in January and February.
The National team is scheduled to host Australia and Pakistan and will then travel to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their away matches for the Super League.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023. India, who are the hosts of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.
