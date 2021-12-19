Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)

Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team left Kabul on Sunday morning for the UAE where they will play in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside India, Pakistan and the UAE.

The Afghan Cricket Board said the team will have two days of practice sessions before their first official match against Pakistan on Thursday at the ICC Academy Oval 2. They will take on the UAE in their next game on Saturday at the ICC Academy Oval 1.

Their final match will be back at the ICC Academy Oval 2 when they face India in their last match of the group stage on December 27.

ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf said at a press conference before the team left that they were confident the team would perform well.

He also told the team that the “eyes of the nation” would be watching them.

Ashraf said the ACB would provide extra bonuses to the team depending on their performance. “We will also provide extra bonuses to the Man of the Match, the centurions, and the individuals who take five wickets,” he added.

The tournament starts on Thursday and runs through until December 31.