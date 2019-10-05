Afghan Teachers Blame Gov’t on World Teacher’s Day

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2019)

Afghan teachers are experiencing lots of difficulties because the government has failed to fulfill its commitments, a number of teachers said on the International Teachers Day.

Meanwhile, they said that everyday violence in the country is a huge matter of concern for both teachers and students.

“Our problems are increasing every next year. I’m calling on the government to fulfill its commitments,” said Zuhal Etehadi, a female teacher in Ghazi High School in Kabul.

“When a suicide bombing happens, our family members are asking us not to attend in classes,” said Aziza, a female teacher,” the government is giving fake promises to teachers.”

Speaking at an event on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Acting Education Minister Mirwais Balkhi accepted that Afghan teachers are suffering from a lot of problems.

However, Mr. Balkhi emphasizes that plans are underway to resolve teacher’s problems but it takes time.

Officials further said that they have launched a loan program for teachers, enabling them to take a loan of up to 50 thousand Afghanis. This program is inaugurated in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Nangarhar provinces yet.

World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on 5 October across the world including Afghanistan.